Saints' Ingram a good buy-low candidate

The fantasy football season is only two weeks old and already there is panic. The expectations were high for Saints running back Mark Ingram and through two games, the statistics aren't there.

Ingram has 27 carries for 91 yards with no receptions or touchdowns. Visions of the Chargers' Ryan Mathews, a rookie disappointment last season, are running through the minds of Ingram owners.

Beyond the stats, Ingram has run well. There hasn't been much space for him to run and the Saints have faced two excellent run defenses in the Packers and Bears. The Saints are also utilizing a committee with Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles in the mix.

Sproles has caught 15 passes, but he has only six carries and is primarily in on passing downs. When the Saints are near the goal line, Ingram gets the carries. Now is the time to buy low on Ingram. The Saints traded up to get him because they believe in him and he's set to see an increased role and score TDs in an excellent offense. It could even happen this week against the Texans.

Some good plays in Week 3:

Cam Newton (Panthers, QB): So much for breaking in a rookie QB slowly. The Panthers have eschewed the run for the pass and Newton looks poised and in control. He has passed for 854 yards in his first two games with three TDs and four INTs. He also has rushed for 71 yards with two TDs. Unless you have an elite QB, Newton is in your lineup against the Jaguars.

Matt Hasselbeck (Titans, QB): If you're looking for a one-week play, give him a shot. Hasselbeck, who has 621 yards passing with three TDs, is getting time to throw and has good targets. The Broncos are hurting on defense and cornerback Champ Bailey is likely out.

Ben Tate (Texans, RB): Even if Arian Foster plays, he will get a limited workload. Tate is the lead back for now and has rushed for 219 yards and is averaging 4.7 yards per carry with a TD.

Ryan Mathews (Chargers, RB): Mathews has looked good and is becoming more involved in the passing game. He's averaging 4.5 yards and caught 10 passes for 135 yards. He should get a lot of carries in a blowout against the Chiefs.

A.J. Green (Bengals, WR): Green is coming off a 10-catch, 124-yard performance with a TD last week and should exploit a poor 49ers secondary.

Santana Moss (Redskins, WR): Moss has 11 catches in two games and has a great matchup against a bad Cowboys secondary.

Bernard Scott (Bengals, RB): Cedric Benson, who will play in Week 3, is expected to be suspended for three games as a repeat offender of the league's personal conduct policy. Scott would get most of the carries in his absence with matchups against the Bills, Colts, and Jaguars in Weeks 4-6. Add him.

Sleepers: C.J. Spiller (Bills), Roy Helu (Redskins), Nate Washington (Titans), Jabar Gaffney (Redskins), Greg Little (Browns), Titus Young (Lions), Ed Dickson (Ravens).