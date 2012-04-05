Schait scores 8 in Seaford girls' win

Roll opening credits: Amelia Taylor . . . Jessica Torrent . . . Diana Rice.

Featured members of a star-studded cast, no doubt. But Wednesday night's entertainment was The Emma Schait Show. Episode 7: "Sophomore Sizzles."

Plot: In a game played under the Seaford lights -- a contest both coaches billed "the main event" -- the Vikings star put forth a virtuoso performance. Schait went off for eight goals and an assist, leading Seaford to a 17-12 win over rival Locust Valley in Nassau Conference C girls lacrosse.

Too soon for an awards ceremony, but a speech was called for nonetheless. "Without my teammates, I wouldn't be able to score," Schait said. "It starts with the defense, and my teammates are setting picks and finding me open. I need them for all that stuff."

The team needed Schait to pick up some of the scoring after getting news before the season that attack Meaghan Curely would be lost with a torn ACL. How's the youngster handling that responsibility? Oh, she's just leading the county with 43 goals.

"She's a great finisher and a hard worker," Seaford coach Kurt Dankenbrink said. "She's got a nice shot, she gets into the right spots . . . She also does a good job winning the draws for us."

Taylor added five goals and three assists, and Alison Glazer had two goals and two assists for Seaford (6-1, 3-0). Diana Rice (nine saves) and Torrent led a defense that helped the Vikings build a 16-6 lead midway through the second half.

It was a thorough and impressive victory over a Locust Valley team that reached last year's county Class C final.

"They're a very strong team so this is a huge win for us," Taylor said. "We've won six in a row, so we're feeling good."

Taylor Bleistein had seven goals and an assist to lead the Falcons (4-1, 3-1). Amanda Cirignano added three goals and an assist, and Bairre Reilly had two goals and three assists.

Schait's first goal gave Seaford a 2-1 lead at 18:44 of the first half. A couple commercial breaks later and her sixth, 2:37 before intermission, had the Vikings up 9-5.

"Emma's just a sophomore, but she acts older," Taylor said. "She's got leadership and just this presence."

Stage presence.