School Notebook: Fundraising to aid Japan

Long Island students had no shortage of ideas this spring about how to lend a helping hand to Japan.

From charity concerts to origami workshops, dozens of local schools did their part to raise thousands of dollars in response to a magnitude 9.0 earthquake off Japan's east coast in March that set off a tsunami that inundated many coastal communities.

In Lake Grove, Cayuga Elementary School raised $5,000 for the American Red Cross with a two-week read-a-thon in which families pledged money for each 15-minute span kids read in the school's Parents as Reading Partners program.

In Hauppauge, seniors John Carbone and Caroline Seo coordinated a student concert that raised about $4,200 for the Red Cross and collected 2,500 pairs of socks for the people of Japan. "When we heard about the earthquake and tsunami, we knew we had to do something to help," said Seo. "The people of Japan will know we are thinking of them from far away."

Other fundraisers included a paper crane-making event at Silas Wood Elementary School in Huntington Station in which sixth-grade teachers Stephanie Brown and Michelle Koslow created more than 200 cranes of varying shapes and sizes that were sold during lunch periods. The effort raised $400 for the Red Cross.

In Babylon, Memorial Grade School distributed educational packets on the tragedy that was followed by classroom discussions about earthquakes and tsunamis. Students also made and sold patriotic bracelets using red, white and blue yarn to benefit the Red Cross.

In East Islip, students at Ruth C. Kinney Elementary School participated in a paper crane-making workshop that raised money for the nonprofit Architecture for Humanity.

AMITYVILLE

Obesity prevention

Northwest Elementary School was recently among 275 schools nationwide -- and the sole school from Long Island -- honored by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation based on efforts to transform the campus into a healthier place. The school was issued a Bronze National Recognition Award. Northwest's healthy efforts include after-school yoga and a "wellness corner" that provides nutrition and fitness tips.

PATCHOGUE

Civil War essay

Martin Carolino, a junior at Patchogue-Medford High School, recently won first place in a national Civil War essay contest sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History in Manhattan in conjunction with the Civil War Round Table of New York. He received a $1,000 prize. His 25-page essay explored the relationship between President Abraham Lincoln and the press at the time and included research from hundreds of primary and secondary sources.

SETAUKET

New principal

Kathryn White has been appointed as principal of Setauket Elementary School, replacing interim principal Robert Harrington. She served as the school's assistant principal since 2009 and also has held positions of assistant principal, elementary teacher, and math and literacy coach in Valley Stream and Brooklyn schools.

COUNTYWIDE

LIFACS Challenge

Eleven Suffolk County students were winners this spring in the Long Island Family and Consumer Sciences' 2011 Challenge. The contest asked middle and high schoolers to create projects that offer a fresh look at real-life challenges ranging from cake decorating to recycling to entrepreneurship. Babylon: Quinn LaRock and Michael Logan of Babylon Junior-Senior High School; East Hampton: Jen Gomez, Brianna Ioffreno, Nicky Quiroz, Peter Shilowich and Luisa Torres of East Hampton High School; Lindenhurst: Nick Deciutiis and Amanda Takach of Lindenhurst High School; Miller Place: Stephanie DiPrima and Kelly Farrell of North Country Road Middle School.

ISLANDWIDE

NY Science Congress

Nine Long Island students won grand prizes and special awards last month at the New York State Science Congress in Albany. The competition -- coordinated by the Science Teachers Association of New York State -- is an opportunity for students in grades 6-12 to present original research.

Commack: Jeanne Capanelli, Susan Laura Jao and Kayla Neville of Commack High School; East Setauket: Kartik Kumaraguruparan of Ward Melville High School; Herricks: Sahil Abbi of Herricks Middle School; Jericho: April Pun of Jericho High School; Long Beach: Max Tunney of Long Beach Middle School; Oceanside: David Sheynberg of Oceanside High School; Roslyn: Benjamin Kornick and Daniel Sikavi of Roslyn High School; West Hempstead: Christopher McAvoy of West Hempstead High School.