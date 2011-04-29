Schools are charging for day care costs

As Long Island debates school budgets, ["LI's tax burden," News, April 27], we should eliminate many school programs that are day care versus educational classes. We taxpayers should not be paying for pre-kindergaren, homework classes or summer programs.

Parents who need day care while they work should pay for these and not the general taxpayer base. These costs are silently embedded in our school program budgets.

This must stop, and the schools should be more transparent in budget statements about the costs of day care, after-school programs, homework club, preschool and summer school.

Jim Rollodandro, Amagansett