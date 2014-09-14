'Scooby' snacks sold at Jericho homecoming for guide dogs

Three adorable service dogs-in-training and an enthusiastic group of animal lovers trying to raise money for them made the Kids Help Pets Club table a popular stop Saturday during Jericho High School's homecoming carnival.

The club’s mission includes raising money to benefit animals on Long Island. Among other efforts, Kids Help Pets raised funds for local abused pit bull Miss Harper and Long Island not-for-profit HorseAbility.

Recently, the club been focusing on raising money to sponsor a guide dog through the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind.

"When you sponsor a dog, you get to pick whether you want a boy or girl, the color, and pick a name," explained Emma Distler, a senior and the club’s vice president. Members of the club said they want to name their dog Jericho to honor their school.

It costs about $6,000 to sponsor a guide dog. While the club has not yet reached its goal, members are confident they will succeed. Some club members walked around Jericho's homecoming carnival selling candy, that they called Scooby snacks, for their cause.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition to the fundraising efforts and awareness campaigns, the club members also produce a calendar each year featuring the pets of Jericho High School students.

Said Debbie Wactlar, a co-adviser for the club, "We're really spotlighting how pets help people, not just how people can help pets."