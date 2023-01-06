Second-half surge lifts Syracuse women past Pittsburgh in ACC clash (photos)

Syracuse (11-4, 2-2 ACC) earned its first win of 2023 with an 89-71 win over Pittsburgh (7-8, 0-4 ACC) on Thursday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Orange improve to 10-1 at home this season and were led by Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley who combined for 47 of Syracuse’s 89 points.

Fair scored 22 of her 24 points in the second half while Dariauna Lewis added 12 points and eight rebounds in the win. Kyra Wood tallied nine points and five rebounds with three blocks in her second-straight start.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse used a 12-3 run to close out the third quarter and take back the lead after Pittsburgh used a 19-2 run to lead by six at halftime. Fair scored 10 points for the Orange in the third to secure her 15th game scoring in double figures this season.

GEORGIA ON MY MIND

Woolley put together her second-straight 20-point performance of the season. She followed up her season-high 23 points against #6 NC State last Sunday with another 23 points against Pittsburgh. Woolley led all scorers at halftime with 14 points.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Georgia Woolley had her second-straight 20-point performance

Dyaisha Fair had her 15th game in double figures this season

Syracuse outscored Pittsburgh 31-1 on fast breaks

The Orange had their second-best field goal percentage of the season (.515)

Syracuse combined for a season-high 10 blocks marking the first 10-block game for the Orange since March 21, 2021 (vs. South Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament)

Syracuse was perfect at the charity stripe going 9-for-9

Syracuse had two players score 20+ points for the first time since Fair and Teisha Hyman had 27 and 20, respectively, vs. Coppin State (12/8/22)

UP NEXT

Syracuse travels to Clemson, S.C., for the first road game of the new year when the Orange face Clemson at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Fans can watch the game live on ACCNX through the ESPN app.

MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse women’s basketball falls short in upset bid against No. 6 N.C. State

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State

Teisha Hyman’s 27 points not enough to lift Syracuse women past Louisville in ACC bout

ORANGE BASKETBALL FANS

Orange tickets | SU gear | 2022-23 streaming guide

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.