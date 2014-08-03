Seven LI girls make USA Under-19 lacrosse team

The tryouts were so physically grueling and the pressure to excel so stressful, the group was exhausted long before the final cuts were made.

But when it was over, Nikki Ortega said, there was this visual pick-me-up: Walking into the cafeteria and spotting a table filled with familiar faces.

Seven Long Island girls made the cut and were named to the U.S. Women's lacrosse Under-19 team, US Lacrosse announced this week.

Ortega, an incoming Centereach senior, will be joined by Samantha Apuzzo (West Babylon), Samantha Giacolone (Eastport-South Manor), Kerrigan Miller (Bayport-Blue Point), Sydney Pirreca (Mount Sinai), Claire Quinn (St. Anthony's) and Lindsey Ronbeck (Manhasset) on the 25-player roster.

"It's insane just thinking about it, knowing that you'll be playing for the country and wearing the 'USA' jersey," said Ortega, a midfielder who plays for Middle Country. "It's awesome because we're not only representing ourselves, but our schools and communities."

The team, which eventually will be paired down to 18 players, will compete in the FIL World Championship next summer in Scotland. Team USA has won each of the last four Under-19 titles, most recently in 2011, when five Long Islanders made the squad.

"There's definitely some pressure that comes with that because it's Team USA," Ortega said. "You're expected to perform at a high level."

Well, these players made the team because they already have performed at a high level. After a three-day tryout at Stevenson University in Maryland, a group of 110 players from around the country was whittled down by a selection committee, led by head coach Kim Simons.

"I have an American flag above my bed," said Ronbeck, a Manhasset attack. "When I got home from the tryout, I was thinking that I was going be wearing the red, white and blue next summer and how amazing it'll feel playing for my country."

The tryouts included speed and conditioning tests, skill assessment stations and several scrimmages.

"Your body is shot after the first day, and seeing all the cuts kind of takes a mental toll, so making it through is really rewarding" Ortega said. "I knew we had a strong group, but seven of us making it is huge. We know each other and we already have a chemistry from playing together on Schoolgirls and Under Armour [tournaments]."

Samantha Apuzzo: The West Babylon senior is an elite two-way midfielder with quickness and stick skills. A Boston College commit, Apuzzo was named to Newsday's All-Long Island team after scoring 100 points and leading West Babylon to the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals. She also received All-American honors.

Samantha Giacolone: The Eastport-South Manor goalie is a four-time All-LI selection and she made 118 saves in helping lead the Sharks to a third straight Suffolk Class B final last spring. Giacolone, who is headed to Notre Dame, has great instincts and quickness in the cage.

Kerrigan Miller: The Bayport-Blue Point midfielder, just entering her junior year, is the youngest of the group. Still, the All-Long Islander makes an immediate impression with her speed, quick moves and a protean ability to thrive in any role on the field. Miller led the Phantoms to an upset of Mt. Sinai to win its first Suffolk Class C championship.

Nikki Ortega: The Middle Country midfielder/attack is an All-American and All-LI selection. The Notre Dame commit had 116 points in leading Middle Country to the Suffolk Class A semifinals, and she has totaled at least 90 points in four straight seasons.

Sydney Pirreca: The Mount Sinai midfielder is known for her tremendous speed, agility and a laser-like focus (and the interesting eye black patterns). Pirreca, who is headed to the University of Florida, helped lead the Mustangs in 2013 to an undefeated season and the state Class C title. She is an All-American and a two-time All-Long Island selection.

Claire Quinn: A scorer for St. Anthony's, she will play defense for Team USA. Quinn, a transfer from Manhasset, paid immediate dividends for the Friars, who captured a seventh straight CHSAA title. She helped lead St. Anthony's through a difficult non-league schedule, including scoring big goals against Vero Beach (Fla.) and Suffern. Quinn also showcased her skills earlier this summer in the Under Armour Classic, helping the North All-Stars win the title.

Lindsey Ronbeck: The Manhasset attack is a two-time All-American and was named to the All-LI team after helping the Indians win the state Class B championship last spring. The Florida commit scored 70 goals and is a constant threat with her quickness, sharp cuts and ambidextrous skills.