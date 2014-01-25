Sewanhaka District gymnastics gains steam, knocks off opponents

Sewanhaka District coach Katie Mosie said that back when she was on the high school gymnastics team in 2006, they maaaaay have beaten Plainview JFK once. Maybe.

"You should've seen our faces today when we won," Mosie said. "We were shocked...we had them check it again."

That's how hard it is to beat Plainview. Sewanhaka defeated Conference I's second place team Friday, 158.4-158.0, and though Plainview was competing without its top gymnast in Jessica Lopez, the win is a testament to how well Sewanhaka has flourished in the last few weeks.

They defeated Massapequa two weeks ago, 158.2-155.4 and are in prime position to make a splash at the team tournament behind juniors Stephanie Jennings, Corinne Alleyne and Liz Giannattasio.

"We've been working really hard on the things we can improve on," Mosie said. "We're making things look the way they're supposed to look. This is a really big step."

Against Plainview, Jennings took seconds in the all-around with a 33.7 and the bars with an 8.6, while Alleyne took third in the all-around with a 32.3 and scored an 8.5 on the floor. Plainview's Miranda Lund was first with a 34.85.

"Our juniors have been on the team since eighth grade," Mosie said of their gradual improvement. "They know how we work and we know how they work and they've improved so much and now they're helping the younger girls and helping them make corrections.

"Everyone just really tried."