Shirts for the marathon-minded

ON YOUR MARK . . .

If you were inspired by yesterday's New York City Marathon -- and it's hard not to be -- then check out Tracksmith, a performance running brand infused with retro, Ivy League style. Its recently launched, limited-edition shirts are marked "NYC 14," honoring the 2014 marathon here (and available to all) or a special "BQ 15" version (available only to "Boston Qualifiers" -- those who have a running time fast enough to qualify for this spring's Boston Marathon), $70; at tracksmith.com

IT'S ABOUT TIME!

Finally! Two great brands we love are -- for the first time -- offering clothing and accessories for kids. The new Kate Spade New York & Jack Spade for GapKids collection is super-cute and stylish. The sibling designers have taken faves from their archives, shrunk them down to kid size, reworking them in play-friendly fabrics. Shop fast -- the limited-edition line launched last week and is available only through Nov. 14, $20 and up; at select Gap stores and gap.com