Should teacher explain sudden hot flashes?

DEAR AMY: I am a high school math teacher. I am having intense hot flashes in class while standing in front of juniors and seniors. How do I address with my students the fact that I am suddenly bright red and soaking wet? I do not think it is appropriate to explain that I am having menopausal hot flashes.

--The Teach

DEAR TEACH: You know your students' maturity level, so if you don't think it's appropriate to disclose the common, factual reason for your sudden physical manifestations, then I suggest you keep a fan handy and simply deal with your symptoms with no explanation. Just say "Excuse me a minute" and peel off your sweater, take a drink of water and fan yourself until it passes.

However, I think you run the risk of creating confusion (or rumors because of misinformation) when it could be dispatched and dealt with fairly quickly. Let's say you have a sudden hot flash in calculus. You can say, "Sorry, class, I'm having a hot flash. Let me fan myself and take a drink of water and it should go away. Whew!" Any students who are sufficiently fascinated can very easily do an Internet search to discover what's going on. Soon enough, this will become just another aspect of the natural and quirky progression of your day.

When I ran your question past a high schooler in my life, she said, "Nobody really notices what's going on with the teachers anyway."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DEAR AMY: "Acting Foolish" was thinking about skipping his stepdaughter's wedding because she was choosing her biological father to walk her down the aisle. If he doesn't attend the wedding, he will regret it. He should put on his big-boy boots and be there for his stepdaughter, regardless of whether he gets the honor of walking her down the aisle. Who knows? He just might be the one she chooses for the daddy-daughter dance. And that would be a really big win for everyone.Carole