Shutdown showdown tests America's patience

Ahead of tonight's midnight deadline to avert a federal government shutdown, Senate Democrats decided yesterday not to take up a measure approved in the early morning hours by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives that ties funding for government agencies to a one-year delay of President Barack Obama's landmark health care law.

After spending Saturday locked in bitter debate amid partisan chants by Republicans, the House also voted to repeal a medical device tax that would generate about $30 billion over 10 years to help fund the health care program.

That measure attracted some Democratic support.

And in a sign that lawmakers might be resigned to a shutdown, the House unanimously approved a bill to keep paying U.S. soldiers in the event the government runs out of money at midnight, the start of the new fiscal year.

Obama has threatened to veto any bill that delays his signature health care program.