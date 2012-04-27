Sis tries to muscle in on 'hood party

DEAR AMY: My husband and I moved into a new home a few months ago and decided to host a neighborhood get-together for the purpose of getting acquainted with our new neighbors. We had already been to the homes of three new neighbors for casual cocktail parties, and we wanted to reciprocate. This was strictly a neighborhood thing -- my son was not invited; my husband's grown daughters were not invited. In a routine phone conversation with my sister, I mentioned what we were planning. I thought nothing of it. The following week, she called me to say that she was extremely hurt that I did not invite her to this party. I was taken aback. I told her this was a neighborhood thing (she lives 50 miles away). She made a big deal out of this, as if I excluded her intentionally. She is still miffed about this, and frankly I have little sympathy. Your thoughts?It's My Party

DEAR PARTY: I also have little sympathy for your sister. She tried to get in on your good time, you respectfully refused and explained yourself and she has expressed her disappointment.

You handled this well, and now it's time to move on. I raise my glass to you.

DEAR AMY: Please help my friendship with a two-time Bridezilla survive the next year. My 40-year-old friend "Lacey" was married and divorced in her 20s, and she's now engaged. Her first wedding was a lavish affair, and the second will be no different. I've been asked to be a bridesmaid again, complete with bridesmaid dress, showers (two are in the works) and a bachelorette party. Can I be a bridesmaid and state that I can't give it my all a second time? Frightened BridesmaidDEAR FRIGHTENED: If you agree to be a bridesmaid, you also should agree to all of the shenanigans that go along with this dubious honor. You really shouldn't enter this exalted state on a conditional basis.