Sports briefs

GAMBLING

Nevada bans fantasy sites

Nevada regulators ordered daily fantasy sports sites like DraftKings and FanDuel to shut down yesterday, saying the hard-to-miss sites that have flooded the marketplace with TV and Internet ads cannot operate in the state without a gambling license. The decision comes amid growing backlash by regulators and investigators, including New York's attorney general, after it was revealed employees often played on competing sites, raising questions about possible insider information being used to win.GOLF

Steele leads with 63

Brendan Steele began the new PGA Tour season by making five straight birdies on his way to a 9-under 63 to the lead in the Frys.com Open at Silverado in Napa, California. Rory McIlroy is in between two seasons and opened with a 68 . . . South Korea's Sung Hyun Park shot a course-record 10-under 62 to take a four-stroke lead in the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship at Incheon, South Korea.

COLLEGES

Magic statue vandalized

A statue of Magic Johnson on the campus of Michigan State University has been vandalized with yellow paint ahead of the Spartans' football game against rival Michigan. The statue of the former NBA and Michigan State basketball star had an "M" and the words "BEAT STATE" painted on it.

SOCCERCosmos' Raul will retire

Spanish star Raul is retiring from soccer in November after his NASL season with the Cosmos.

The 38-year-old striker signed with the Cosmos last December.

Raul calls his move "not an easy one, but I believe it is the right time." Cosmos coach Giovanni Savarese describes Raul as "one of the world's most iconic players," lauding his "knowledge, passion, professionalism and commitment." Raul spent 16 years with Real Madrid. -- AP