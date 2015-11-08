Sports briefs

HORSE RACINGAmerican Pharoah's stud fee: $200K

Triple Crown winner American Pharoah will stand at stud for $200,000, among the highest prices for a horse in his first year as a stallion. The fee was set by Ashford Stud, Coolmore's American breeding facility in Versailles, Kentucky. The farm purchased the colt's breeding rights from owner Ahmed Zayat for an undisclosed amount earlier in the year. American Pharoah capped his spectacular career with a victory in the $5 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland in Lexington on Oct. 31. A stallion typically books up to 200 mares in a year, which means American Pharoah's first-year worth could be $40 million.

GOLF

Kisner leads, Spieth makes move

Kevin Kisner walked off the course in darkness yesterday with a one-shot lead at the HSBC Champions and a list of challengers that included Li Haotong, 20, of China who had a 6-under 66 and was one shot behind. Dustin Johnson was also a shot back after a 65. Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth still rattled off a 63 to pull within three shots.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TENNIS

Djokovic to face Murray

Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak to 21 matches after beating Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the Paris Masters. Djokovic will play Andy Murray in the final. Murray beat David Ferrer 6-4, 6-3.

SOCCERChelsea's slide continues

Defending champion Chelsea and absent manager Jose Mourinho remained in crisis after the Blues lost 1-0 at Stoke in the English Premier League. Chelsea's third straight league defeat placed the preseason favorite 16th in the standings, just three points above the relegation zone. Mourinho missed the game after being ban for his behavior toward match officials in an October game. -- AP