Sports briefs

GOLFWalker leads Texas OpenJimmy Walker opened a four-stroke lead over fellow Texan Jordan Spieth, shooting a 3-under 69 yesterday in his hometown Texas Open. Walker, who lives 35 minutes away from TPC San Antonio, is looking for his fifth title in two tour seasons. He had a 9-under 207 total after opening with rounds of 71 and 67. "It's a tough golf course," said Walker, the winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. "I thought coming into today that even par or maybe 1 under would be a good score. You definitely want to find a way to extend the lead, but you have to be smart about it." Spieth shot a 71. The 21-year-old Dallas player, coming off a playoff victory two weeks ago at Innisbrook, had a double bogey, two bogeys and two birdies on the final six holes.

Sutherland atop Champions field

Kevin Sutherland birdied three of the final six holes for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead in the Champions Tour's Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in Saucier. Sutherland, the one-time PGA Tour winner who shot the first 59 in Champions Tour history last year in Endicott, New York, chipped in for birdie from behind the 12th green and birdied Nos. 15 and 16. He had a 9-under 135 total at Fallen Oak for a two-stroke lead over 2011 winner Tom Lehman. Lehman had a bogey-free 66. He made a 50-foot birdie putt on the eighth hole.

TENNIS

Serena romps in Miami opener

Serena Williams punctuated points with theatrics worthy of a Grand Slam final. There were squeals, knee kicks, pirouettes and fist pumps, sometimes all at once. In other words, Williams appeared to be 100 percent. Showing no lingering effects from a recent knee injury, Williams won her opening match at the Miami Open, beating Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-1.

NHLPredators clinch berth

Filip Forsberg scored during a three-goal first period and had two assists as the Nashville Predators became the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth with a 4-3 win over the host Washington Capitals. . . . Daniel Winnik, Steve Downie and Sidney Crosby scored in a 4-minute, 8-second stretch of the third period to rally Pittsburgh past visiting Arizona, 3-2 . . . Matt Irwin and Joe Pavelski scored in regulation, and Brent Burns got the winning goal in the shootout to lead San Jose to a 3-2 victory over host Philadelphia . . . Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for his fourth career shutout and Detroit won in regulation for the first time in six games, defeating visiting Tampa Bay, 4-0.