Sports briefs

COURTSJim Thorpe's son sues for his remains

Jack Thorpe, a son of sports great Jim Thorpe, sued the Pennsylvania town that bears his father's name, demanding that it return his remains to Oklahoma under a federal law designed to give Native American artifacts back to their tribal homelands. Thorpe, 72, of Shawnee, Okla., sued in federal court in Scranton, saying he had waited until the last of his half-sisters died to avoid a family conflict over the lawsuit.

"The bones of my father does not make or break your town," Thorpe, a past chief of the Sac and Fox tribe, said of the defendants, who include numerous current and former town officials. "I resent using my father as a tourist attraction." His father, a native Oklahoman born into the tribe, overcame humble roots to win the decathlon and pentathlon in the 1912 Olympics.

In a bizarre deal to draw tourists, the merging towns of Mauch Chunk and East Mauch Chunk, Pa., brokered a deal with Thorpe's ambitious third wife that renamed the community Jim Thorpe in 1954 and brought his remains to a corner of the Pocono Mountains that he likely never saw. Thorpe's three daughters long endorsed the arrangement, especially daughter Grace, a Native American activist who sometimes visited for the town's annual Jim Thorpe celebration. But Jack and his three brothers opposed it, believing their father belongs in sacred tribal burial land in Shawnee.GOLF

Kerr shares lead with 68 at LPGA

Cristie Kerr shot a 4-under 68 for a share of the first-round lead with Stacy Lewis and Seon Hwa Lee in the LPGA Championship. Relying on her clutch putting, Kerr had five birdies and a bogey on the Locust Hill Country Club course in suburban Rochester. She won the LPGA State Farm Classic two weeks ago for her 13th LPGA Tour title. Juli Inkster, a 31-time career winner, celebrated her 50th birthday by shooting a 71. Michelle Wie shot 72.

NFLGiants pick up receiver/returner Davis

Former Tennessee wide receiver and punt returner Chris Davis, 26, was acquired on waivers yesterday by the Giants. Davis missed all of last season after suffering a preseason hamstring injury. He actually was signed by Cincinnati in March before being waived. Davis, who has career averages of 9.1 yards on punt returns and 26.0 yard on kickoff returns, figures to get a shot to replace return man Domenik Hixon, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week in mini-camp. NHLRamsay named coach of Thrashers

Craig Ramsay is the fifth coach in Atlanta Thrashers' history, according to general manager Rick Dudley. He replaces John Anderson. Ramsay was an assistant with the Boston Bruins from 2007-10 . . . The San Jose Sharks signed star forwards Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski to four-year contracts, keeping them off the free-agent market. - AP