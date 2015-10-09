Sports briefs

SOCCER

Blatter, others suspended by FIFA

FIFA president Sepp Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini, who had been favored to take over as FIFA leader, both were suspended for 90 days yesterday, plunging soccer's governing body deeper into crisis and essentially ending Blatter's reign. Blatter and Platini were suspended by the FIFA ethics committee in the wake of a Swiss criminal investigation. The decision seemingly ends Platini's bid to succeed Blatter as FIFA president in the emergency election in February. Another presidential hopeful, Chung Mong-joon, was suspended for six years in a separate case and FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke was banned for 90 days. In a statement released by UEFA after the announcement. Platini said he will "of course contest in the appropriate manner at the appropriate time . . . I want everyone to know my state of mind: more than a sense of injustice or a desire for revenge, I am driven by a profound feeling of staunch defiance."

GOLF

U.S. up 4-1 in Presidents Cup

Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson won the only match that reached the 18th hole and finished off another dominant day for the Americans in the Presidents Cup in Incheon, South Korea. The rest of the foursomes matches were not much of a contest, and the Americans built a 4-1 lead after the opening session.

Lee leads LPGA in Malaysia

Alison Lee shot a 6-under 65 for a share of the first-round lead with China's Xi Yu Lin in the LPGA Malaysia, the 20-year-old American's first event since her emotional Solheim Cup debut. Lee birdied five of the first eight holes at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club and added birdies on Nos. 12 and 14. In the Solheim Cup last month in Germany, Lee was in tears after Suzann Pettersen called for the American to be penalized for picking up her ball when she mistakenly thought a short putt had been conceded in the completion of a fourballs match. Michelle Wie, seemingly recovered from injuries, was a stroke back along with defending champion Shanshan Feng, Yani Tseng and Chella Choi.

NBA

Nets beat Pistons

Brook Lopez and Shane Larkin each scored 17 points as the visiting Nets beat the Detroit Pistons, 93-83, in a preseason game. Wayne Ellington added 16.NHLBruins' Chara misses opener

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara missed last night's season-opening 6-2 loss to the Jets in Boston because he wasn't ready to return after an upper-body injury suffered in a preseason game against the Rangers on Sept. 24.-- AP