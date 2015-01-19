Sports briefs
BASEBALL
Scherzer and Nationals
reportedly agree to deal
According to various reports, 2013 AL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer has agreed to a seven-year contract with the Washington Nationals. Neither the Nationals nor Scherzer's agent immediately responded to requests for comment late last night.
Scherzer, 30, is a free agent after spending the past five seasons with the Tigers. He turned down an offer from Detroit last March that would have paid him $144 million from 2015-20. He was 18-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 2014 a year after going 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA.
The NL East champion Nationals' rotation already includes Stephen Strasburg, Jordan Zimmermann, Doug Fister (Scherzer's former teammate with the Tigers), Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark.
SKIING
Vonn ties record
Lindsey Vonn tied the World Cup record for wins yesterday and rated it "right below" her Olympic gold medal on her list of achievements. She skied through thick fog and soft snow to win a demanding downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, tying Annemarie Moser-Proell's 35-year-old record of 62 World Cup wins.
TENNIS
Ivanovic upset in Aussie
Fifth-seeded Ana Ivanovic struggled with her serve and lost in three sets to 142nd-ranked Czech qualifier Lucie Hradecka in the first big upset of the Australian Open. It was the former No. 1-ranked Ivanovic's worst result in a major since 2011. She had 10 double-faults and made 30 unforced errors.
NHL
Stars beat Blackhawks
Cody Eakin, Erik Cole and Shawn Horcoff scored in the third period to lead the Stars to a 6-3 win over the host Blackhawks. Dallas' Tyler Seguin scored his 28th goal, tying the Rangers' Rick Nash for the league lead.
NBA
Pelicans edge Raptors
Tyreke Evans hit a driving layup with less than two seconds to play as the Pelicans beat the host Raptors, 95-93. Pelicans center Anthony Davis (sprained toe) and guard Jrue Holiday (sore ankle) sat out their second straight game. Coach Monty Williams said Davis might return Monday night against the Knicks . . . Kevin Durant had 21 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Thunder beat the Magic, 127-99 . . . Tiago Splitter had 14 points as the host Spurs beat the Jazz, 89-69.-- APWOMEN'S HOOPS
Handford's 25 lift Storm
Aliyyah Handford scored 25 points, Danaejah Grant had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Amber Thompson blocked seven shots as host St. John's (14-4, 5-2 Big East) beat Marquette, 67-52 . . . Kelly Loftus scored 17 points and Elo Edeferioka added 16 as host Hofstra (12-5, 5-1 CAA) beat North Carolina Wilmington, 71-57.