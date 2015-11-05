Sports briefs

BASEBALLGreinke a free agent

Pitcher Zack Greinke opted out of the final three years of his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers yesterday, giving up a guaranteed $71 million to become a free agent again. The Dodgers are expected to make a $15.8 million qualifying offer tomorrow, which he will certainly reject. Los Angeles then would be eligible to receive an extra draft pick after the first round next year if Greinke signs with another team. The 32-year-old righthander was 19-3 with a major league-best 1.66 ERA this season, when he struck out 200 in 2222/3 innings.

NFL

Manziel will start tonight

With Josh McCown nursing injured ribs, the Browns will start Johnny Manziel at quarterback tonight when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals. Manziel made his first NFL start last season against Cincinnati, losing 30-0 while being chased, roughed up and taunted by the Bengals. Now, he's facing one of the league's four remaining unbeaten teams. McCown was unable to practice because of his ribs and Browns coach Mike Pettine announced the decision to start Manziel yesterday . . . The San Francisco 49ers have officially made the change at quarterback from Colin Kaepernick to Blaine Gabbert. Coach Jim Tomsula announced the switch as he looks to spark his struggling offense. The 49ers (2-6) have failed to score a touchdown three times in the past five games.

BASKETBALL

Storm routed in exhibition

Chris Mullin opened his coaching career at St. John's with an embarrassing 90-58 exhibition loss to Division II St. Thomas Aquinas at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm shot 36.7 percent and had 27 turnovers. "You have to give the other team a lot of credit," Mullin said. "They played hard, they played together and aggressive. This will be a tremendous teaching tool." -- AP