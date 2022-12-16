Sports on TV for December 17-18
SHO — Showtime Championship: Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin (Lightweights), Las Vegas
BTN — Wake Forest at Rutgers
ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas
FOX — Providence at Seton Hall
ACCN — North Florida at Pittsburgh
CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.
BTN — DePaul at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York
SECN — Nicholls St. at Mississippi St.
BTN — Alabama A&M at Illinois
CBSSN — Villanova at Saint Joseph's
SECN — Temple at Mississippi
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky, New York
CBSSN — Utah at BYU
BTN — Davidson at Purdue
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Memphis
FS1 — UConn at Butler
SECN — Winthrop at LSU
CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: Wyoming vs. Dayton, Chicago
PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon
BTN — SE Missouri at Iowa
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.
PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington
CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, Chicago
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona
ESPN — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston
ABC — The Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta
CNBC — HBCU Pigskin Showdown: Team Selma vs. Team Marion, Marion, Ala.
ESPNU — NCAA Division II Tournament: Colorado Mines vs. Ferris St., Championship, McKinney, Texas
ESPN — The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., Las Vegas
ABC — The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., Los Angeles
ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Montana St. at S. Dakota St., Semifinal
ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.
ABC — The New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, Albuquerque, N.M.
ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: N. Texas vs. Boise St., Frisco, Texas
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Texas, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
ESPNU — Geico State Champions Bowl Series: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Las Vegas
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBATV — Miami vs. San Antonio, Mexico City
NBATV — New Orleans at Phoenix
NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota
NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland
NFLN — Miami at Buffalo
NHLN — Columbus at Boston
NHLN — Toronto at Washington
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Morocco, Third-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar ---
BTN — Canisius at Penn State
ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas
ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas
CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB
ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Texas Southern, Las Vegas
PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado
ESPN — Auburn at Southern Cal
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, Atlanta
FS1 — Iona at New Mexico
PAC-12N — San Diego at Arizona St.
ESPN — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Washington St. vs. Baylor, Dallas
ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
ESPN — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Florida St. vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn.
SECN — Samford at Auburn
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
BTN — New Orleans at Rutgers
ABC — Tennessee at Stanford
SECN — SMU at Texas A&M
ESPN — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Southern Cal vs. Texas, Dallas
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
FS1 — Providence at St. John's
SECN — Illinois at Missouri
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
ESPN — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Arizona vs. Baylor, Dallas
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Carolina, Kansas City at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago, Atlanta at New Orleans, Dallas at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Denver, New England at Las Vegas
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at LA Chargers, Cincinnati at Tampa Bay
NBC — NY Giants at Washington
NHLN — Ottawa at Minnesota
ESPN — NY Rangers at Chicago
CBSSN — PBR: The Manchester Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H.
NBC — FIS World Cup: Halfpipe, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
NBC — FIS World Cup: Big Air, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. France, Final, Lusail, Qatar ---