Sports on TV for December 17-18

SHO — Showtime Championship: Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin (Lightweights), Las Vegas

BTN — Wake Forest at Rutgers

ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas

FOX — Providence at Seton Hall

ACCN — North Florida at Pittsburgh

CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.

BTN — DePaul at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia

ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York

SECN — Nicholls St. at Mississippi St.

BTN — Alabama A&M at Illinois

CBSSN — Villanova at Saint Joseph's

SECN — Temple at Mississippi

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky, New York

CBSSN — Utah at BYU

BTN — Davidson at Purdue

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Memphis

FS1 — UConn at Butler

SECN — Winthrop at LSU

CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: Wyoming vs. Dayton, Chicago

PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon

BTN — SE Missouri at Iowa

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.

PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington

CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, Chicago

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona

ESPN — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston

ABC — The Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta

CNBC — HBCU Pigskin Showdown: Team Selma vs. Team Marion, Marion, Ala.

ESPNU — NCAA Division II Tournament: Colorado Mines vs. Ferris St., Championship, McKinney, Texas

ESPN — The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., Las Vegas

ABC — The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., Los Angeles

ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Montana St. at S. Dakota St., Semifinal

ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.

ABC — The New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, Albuquerque, N.M.

ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: N. Texas vs. Boise St., Frisco, Texas

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Texas, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

ESPNU — Geico State Champions Bowl Series: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Las Vegas

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBATV — Miami vs. San Antonio, Mexico City

NBATV — New Orleans at Phoenix

NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota

NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland

NFLN — Miami at Buffalo

NHLN — Columbus at Boston

NHLN — Toronto at Washington

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Morocco, Third-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar ---

BTN — Canisius at Penn State

ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas

ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas

CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB

ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Texas Southern, Las Vegas

PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado

ESPN — Auburn at Southern Cal

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, Atlanta

FS1 — Iona at New Mexico

PAC-12N — San Diego at Arizona St.

ESPN — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Washington St. vs. Baylor, Dallas

ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

ESPN — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Florida St. vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn.

SECN — Samford at Auburn

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

BTN — New Orleans at Rutgers

ABC — Tennessee at Stanford

SECN — SMU at Texas A&M

ESPN — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Southern Cal vs. Texas, Dallas

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

FS1 — Providence at St. John's

SECN — Illinois at Missouri

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

ESPN — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Arizona vs. Baylor, Dallas

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Carolina, Kansas City at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago, Atlanta at New Orleans, Dallas at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Denver, New England at Las Vegas

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at LA Chargers, Cincinnati at Tampa Bay

NBC — NY Giants at Washington

NHLN — Ottawa at Minnesota

ESPN — NY Rangers at Chicago

CBSSN — PBR: The Manchester Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H.

NBC — FIS World Cup: Halfpipe, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

NBC — FIS World Cup: Big Air, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. France, Final, Lusail, Qatar ---