State dusts off its 'I Love NY' campaign

ALBANY -- New York is dusting off its 40-year-old "I Love NY" icon in a $2 million tourism push aimed at vacationers in the state, in neighboring states and in Canada.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the TV campaign yesterday, marking the return of the iconic logo with a heart in place of the word "love." The summer tourism commercials will run in upstate markets and in Cleveland, Philadelphia, Toronto, Montreal and Connecticut.

TV ads will run on network and cable stations. They include NBC's "Today" show, ABC's "Good Morning America" and the Food Network, where Cuomo's girlfriend, Sandra Lee, is a host.

Print ads will adorn New York City taxis.

New Yorkers are invited to redraw the "I Love NY" symbol for an online gallery at iloveny.com.

At the news conference, Cuomo also mentioned that the state Thruway Authority is considering raising tolls on the cross-state highway.

The Thruway Authority Wednesday decided to seek public input on what its director called a "modest toll increase" of 45 percent for big trucks.

"That's a huge chunk," said Kendra L. Adams, executive director of the New York State Motor Truck Association. "It's outrageous."

In another surprise to trucking operators, the Thruway Authority also said the toll increase for trucks with three or more axles won't be used to pay for the upcoming replacement of the Tappan Zee Bridge, which carries traffic over the Hudson River between Rockland and Westchester counties.