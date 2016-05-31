Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Tuesday, May 31

Best Bet: MAMBO AT THE GYM (3)

Best Value: JUST BEEN JAMMIN (9)

FIRST: Life in Shambles drops after even fourth in last; improvement predicted. Put It Forward could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. U S Citizen ships in from SoCal and holds razor-sharp current form; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Jacob’s Here is riding a forward line on the numbers and will offer generous price. Humboldt N Frost is speedy and drops; dangerous. Rare Eagle owns fast late pace and final figures; big-time player.

THIRD: Mambo At the Gym was pace and trip compromised when a late-running third in last; more to give. Shkspeare Shaliyah hasn’t seen winner’s circle in quite a while but owns fast late pace numbers on best efforts; mixed message. Balderdash logged both lifetime wins on the Belmont grass; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Width fired crisp half-mile work since front-running third in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. She Doesn’t Mind notched solid final fraction when second in US debut; very dangerous. Shiawassee regressed in last start after winning first two outings; bounce-back threat.

FIFTH: Dynamo Flotilla was an improved third in last and will be aided by slight cutback in distance. Roll Tide Roll owns one win and four seconds in six starts; prefers minor awards? Tabaddol fired half-mile bullet for return from two-month freshener; don’t ignore.

SIXTH: Linda Mimi tallied rapid final fraction when second in last at Churchill Downs; today’s longer trip should play to strength. Girl Talk was third in key-race debut and is training strongly for potent second-out stable (Kiaran McLaughlin); very dangerous. Say Cin Cin is 0-for-13 but owns fast recent figures; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Zandar loves Belmont grass and is training with a purpose for first start since August. Changewilldoyagood was a hard-charging winner in last and fired 3-furlong bullet in the interim; very dangerous. Protection also exits determined score on Belmont sod last out; must consider.

EIGHTH: Readthebyline is riding a two-race winning streak and gets confident class hike today; more to come. One Sided should move forward after even fourth in first start since five-month layoff. Damage Control is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park and is training sharply for first start since gelded; worth long look.

NINTH: Just Been Jammin compiled four tight works for first start since strong third in grass debut on April 14; breakthrough predicted. Riding the Rails was a useful fifth in first turf start and should be aided by today’s added ground. City Gold needed last and return to grass will play to strength. Market Strength is rested and was a top-figured second two starts back; very dangerous.