Suffolk baseball team previews

SUFFOLK I

FLOYD COLONIALS

Coach: Glenn Davis

2014 record: 5-15

Key players

Anthony Lazar, SS, 5-9, 175, Sr.

DJ Watters, CF, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Mike Bovenzi, P, 6-3, 220, Sr.

Rob Brust, C, 6-1, 190, So.

James McAleavy, OF, 5-7, 145, So.

Outlook: Another year of experience for Lazar, Waters and Bovenzi, who will bat 1-2-3 in the order.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS

Coach: Anthony Frascogna

2014 record: 13-10

Key players

Rich Ciufo, SS, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Andy Garcia, P, 6-1, 220, Sr.

Matt Codispoti, C, 6-3, 215, Sr.

Tristan Amone, P, 6-3, 190, Jr.

Zach Genaway, C, 6-3, 240, Sr.

Outlook: Ciufo's all-around play and the offense provided by Codispoti and Garcia will give the Raiders a shot at the league title, as seven starters return.

COMMACK COUGARS

Coach: Ed Boll

2014 record: 15-10

Key players

Matthew Glubiak, SS, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Ryan Doerschug, P, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Mike Guaglione, P, 6-1, , 190, Sr.

Kyle LaMantia, C, 6-0, , 180, Sr.

Jonathon Iadavia, OF, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Outlook: Perennial playoff contender with a solid hitter in Glubiak.

BRENTWOOD INDIANS

Coach: Joseph Lacova

2014 record: 8-12

Key players

Joe Maselli, SS, 5-6, 150, Sr.

Andrew Medina, 1B, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Santino Ycaza, 2B, 5-8, 170, Jr.

Chris Melendez, 1B, 5-8, 200, Sr.

Justice Garcia, P, 5-7, 200, Sr.

Outlook: The UConn-bound Maselli is a four-year starter. Medina, Melendez and Garcia provide pop in the middle of the order.

WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS

Coach: Lou Petrucci

2014 record: 18-6

Key players

Joe Flynn, P, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Nick Vitale, SS, 5-7, 155, Jr.

Jeff Towle, 2B, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Joe Barbieri, P, 5-11, 175, Sr.

Liam Stamm-Walsh, CF, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Outlook: The Patriots are seeking to average more than two runs per game with Flynn on board, who returns with a .346 average.

LONGWOOD LIONS

Coach: David DelFranco

2014 record: 14-9

Key players

Zack Allen, 1B, 6-0, 185

Ryan Encizo, 2B, 5-7, 155

Troy Simpson, P, 6-0, 190

CJ Owens, P, 6-5, 170

Cameron Alfano, CF, 5-10, 165

Outlook: The Lions are deep in the pitching department, led by Simpson and Owens.SUFFOLK II

CONNETQUOT

THUNDERBIRDS

Coach: Bob Ambrosini

2014 record: 14-9

Key players

Brandon Morse, 1B, 6-3, 205, Sr.

Marc Wangenstein, OF, 6-3, 195, Jr.

Dave Brehm, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Travis Bruinsma, P, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Aaron Gagliano, OF, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Outlook: Morse (29 RBI), Wangenstein and Brehm will provide plenty of offense for the experienced Thunderbirds.

SACHEM NORTH

FLAMING ARROWS

Coach: Tom Gambino

2014 record: 19-5

Key players

Tyler Patane, 3B, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Nick Morena, P, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Tyler Sutton, P, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Nick Cordero, CF, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Outlook: Strong returning pitchers, Morena and Sutton, will lead the Flaming Arrows, who lost in the semifinal a year ago.

NORTHPORT TIGERS

Coach: John DeMartini

2014 record: 8-11

Key players

Christian Mateyunas, P, 6-4, 220, Sr.

Billy Cusack, 3B, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Trevor Fox, C, 5-10, 168, Sr.

James Magnuson, P, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Joe Stockman, SS, 6-1, 158, Jr.

Outlook: Deep pitching staff, featuring Mateyunas and Magnuson.

SACHEM EAST

FLAMING ARROWS

Coach: Kevin Schnupp

2014 record: 9-11

Key Players

Tim Quinn, P, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Brian Lindenmeier, IF, 5-11, 175, Sr.

Nick Tedesco, 1B, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Anthony Scheller, OF, 5-8, 170, Sr.

Christian Stiegerwald, SS, Jr.

Outlook: Quinn returns after going 3-0 record with 42 strikeouts and a 1.73 ERA.

LINDENHURST BULLDOGS

Coach: Rob Moore

2014 record: 14-9

Key players

Matt Riselvato, P, 5-8, 170, Sr.

Kyle Doherty, C, 5-10, 170, Sr.

John McCaffrey, P, 6-2, 180, Jr.

Bob Spurrell, SS, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Austin Perri, CF, 5-8, 165, So.

Outlook: The Bulldogs look to rebound after an off year and make the playoffs.

CENTRAL ISLIP

MUSKETEERS

Coach: David Rivera

2014 record: 2-18

Key players

Eric Sanchez, P, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Steven Tellerias, P, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Daniel Hennie, SS, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Rafael Malcolm, C, 5-7, 175, Jr.

Kevin Gaussaint, 1B, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Outlook: The righthander Sanchez and lefthander Tellerias anchor the rotation.

SUFFOLK III

BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

Coach: Mike Herbst

2014 record: 7-11

Key players

Esteban Rivera, C, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Kevin Otto, CF, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Matt Lawlor, P, 6-5, 235, So.

Michael Lovorio, U, 6-0, 160, So.

Chris LaRose, IF, 6-0, 180, Jr.

Outlook: Rivera is one of the league's best backstops and leads a young team. Lovorio, a St. John the Baptist transfer, adds a big bat to the lineup.

COPIAGUE EAGLES

Coach: Bill Bennett

2014 record: 2-18

Key players

Carlo Giaraffa, C, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Randy Lopez, 2B, 5-7, 145, Sr.

Michael Rosati, P, 6-2, 170, Jr.

Thorin Sanchez-Guerra, OF, 6-0, 155, Jr.

Mark Gilroy, OF, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Outlook: Lopez hit .310 last year, and Giaraffa is a four-year starting catcher. Rosati should make an impact after transferring from Holy Trinity.

HALF HOLLOW HILLSEAST

THUNDERBIRDS

Coach: Tim Belz

2014 record: 8-10

Rich Villa, C, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Brandon Bonomo, P, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Matt Schwartz, OF, 5-9, 195, Sr.

Jordan Milo, 2B, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Spencer Stein, 3B, 6-3, 200, Sr.

Outlook: Six of the 13 seniors have committed to play in college, led by Villa (Lafayette) and Bonomo (Marist).

SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS

Coach: Ken Klee

2014 record: 5-14

Key players

Patrick Lagravinese, P, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Dominic Savino, P, 6-5, 190, Sr.

Ryan Ingarozza, P, 6-4, 215, Sr.

James Myers, 2B, 6-0, 160, Sr.

John Marti, 3B, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Outlook: Lagravinese and Savino, who are committed to Albany, lead a group featuring 12 seniors.

SMITHTOWN WEST

BULLS

Coach: Al Nucci

2014 record: 18-6

Nick Grande, SS, 5-11, 160, Jr.

Brandon LaManna, P, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Nick Attardi, CF, 5-7, 150, Sr.

Peter Torres, C, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Jon Craft, P/3B, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Outlook: The defending league champions have an experienced lineup, highlighted by Grande, Attardi and Torres.

WHITMAN WILDCATS

Coach: Steve Greco

2014 record: 7-13

Key players

Josh Shapiro, 2B, 5-5, 135, Sr.

Josh Gerson, P, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Joe DiPiero, 3B, 5-8, 140, Sr.

Sean McEntee, OF, 5-10, 155, Sr.

Julian Kleberg, P, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Outlook: Gerson, a hard-throwing righty, led the pitching staff with a 2.47 ERA and threw a no-hitter last year.

SUFFOLK IV

CENTEREACH COUGARS

Coach: Mike Herrschaft

2014 record: 6-12

Key players

Greg Marino, P/1B, 6-5, 190, Sr.

Nick Kostulas, OF, 6-2, 190, Sr.

D.B. DeBellis, C, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Tom Connor, SS/CF, 5-9, 170 Sr.

Victor Corsaro, P, 5-7, 150, Jr.

Outlook: The Cougars, who lost seven games by a run last year, hope their experience carries them in close games.

EAST ISLIP REDMEN

Coach: Sal Ciampi

2014 record: 18-6

Key players

Mike Demarest, P/3B, 5-10, 200, Sr.

Anthony Visconte, P, 6-0, 190, Jr.

Casey Krebs, P/3B/OF, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Brendan Dowd, C, 6-2, 200, Jr.

Tyler Clehane, 1B, 6-2, 190, Sr.

Outlook: Demarest and Visconte anchor a solid pitching staff that is backed by a young but talented middle infield of freshman Justin Tavares and sophomore Joe Carraio.

HALF HOLLOW

HILLS WEST COLTS

Coach: Tom Migliozzi

2014 record: 21-5

Key players

Jon Faraci, P, 6-6, 230, Sr.

Tyler DeLucia, IF, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Mike Marino, P, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Owen McMenamy, OF, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Nick Lombardi, OF, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Outlook: Faraci, a St. John's commit, leads a team with plenty of returning talent from last year's county finalist.

NEWFIELD

WOLVERINES

Coach: Paul Pedersen

2014 record: 7-13

Key players

Brandon Alberto, P, 5-11, 175, Sr.

JJ Lindgren, CF, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Joseph Pepe, SS, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Jared Prevete, P, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Outlook: The Wolverines have an ace in Brandon Alberto and experience in the infield.

NORTH BABYLON

BULLDOGS

Coach: Steve Corrado

2014 record: 11-11

Key players

Mike Amandola, C, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Ryan Guthrie, 1B, 6-0, 195, Sr.

Andrew Rosa, P, 5-11, 175, Sr.

Steven Burke, P, 6-1, 190, Jr.

Pat McCabe, P, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Outlook: Amandola and Guthrie, who each hit over .375 last year, lead an offense that has posted a .350 average over the last two years.

RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES

Coach: Rob Maccone

2014 record: 7-13

Key players

Kenny Simco, P, 6-1, 170, Sr.

John Wendt, P, 6-3, 180, Sr.

Nick Herzog, P, 6-1, 150, Sr.

Cody Weiss, OF, 5-8, 140, Sr.

Tanner Lindsay, OF, 6-1, 170, Sr.

Outlook: Simco and Wendt lead a strike-throwing pitching staff that is backed by a solid defense.

WEST ISLIP LIONS

Coach: Shawn Rush

2014 record: 21-6

Key players

James Kory, P, 6-0, 200, Jr.

Jake Billelo, IF, 5-8, 175, Sr.

Alex Barbera, OF, 5-8, 175, Sr.

Lou Antos, 3B, 5-10, 180, Jr.

Richie Zec, C, 5-11, 200, Sr.

Outlook: The Lions will rely on the senior leadership of Billelo, Barbera and Zec as they move into League IV. Kory was 10-0 as a sophomore as the Lions won Suffolk Class AA.

SUFFOLK V

BELLPORT

CLIPPERS

Coach: Bill Batewell

2014 record: 8-12

Key Players

Nick Dunning, P, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Garrett Heaton, SS, 5-11, 190, Jr.

Joe Greco, P, 6-0, 175, So.

Mike Veit, 1B, 6-2, 175, Jr.

Jason Murray, 1B, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Outlook: Team missed the playoffs by one game but should fare better with more experience. Dunning batted .432.

DEER PARK FALCONS

Coach: Ryan Argenziano

2014 record: 5-14

Key Players

Oliver Tavares, SS, 6-0, 170, So.

Mike Isola, C, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Chris Reilly, P, 5-11, 170, Jr.

Carlos Miranda, 3B, 5-10, 172, Jr.

Outlook: Tavares and Isola lead a team that will be looking to rebound after a difficult season and contend for the playoffs.

EASTPORT-

SOUTH MANOR

SHARKS

Coach: Jimmy McGowan

2014 record: 12-10

Key Players

Tyler Becker, SS, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Justin Hurd, OF, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Jake Hobbie, 3B, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Danny McCormick, OF, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Jordan Nelson, 1B, 6-2, 190, Sr.

Outlook: Went 12-3 in its final 15 games last season and will look to build off the strong finish. Becker is a strong fielder and solid power hitter.

HAUPPAUGE EAGLES

Coach: Josh Gutes

2014 record: 10-9-1

Key players

Nick Fanti, P, 6-2, 185, Sr.

PJ Contreras, C, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Tyler Sanderson, 3B, 5-8, 170, Jr.

Billy Huber, SS, 5-10, 155, Jr.

Joe Kellman, P, 6-6, 215, Sr.

Outlook: Battery of Fanti and Contreras will be the strength of the team. Fanti had a 2.41 ERA and struck out 43 in 40 innings, and Contreras hit .424.

HUNTINGTON

BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Keith Barrett

2014 record: 3-17

Key players

Alex Borman, SS, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Isaac Rodriguez, P, 5-9, 155, Jr.

Brian Mora, 2B, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Will Harris, P, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Chris Glowacky, 3B, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Outlook: Young team will be looking to get stronger. Borman hit .400 and Rodriguez had a 3.51 ERA in 2014.

KINGS PARK

KINGSMEN

Coach: Mike Luzim

2014 record: 20-4

Key players

Lukas Psoinas, OF, 6-0, 170, Sr.

John Nici, OF, 6-2, 165, Sr.

Anthony Fiorentine, P, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Rich Woessner, 3B, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Glenn Petraitis, PF, 6-3, 185, Sr.

Outlook: The Kingsmen have a group of young guys that will be called upon to contribute and step up, featuring sophomores Brandon Falco (1B) and catcher Nick Fazio.

WEST BABYLON

EAGLES

Coach: Mike Rayola

2014 record: 15-5

Key players

Tim Kranz, P, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Nick Gilley, 2B, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Joe Zappia, RF, 6-10, 170, Jr.

Bobby Ingui, P, 6-1, 170, Sr.

Adam Dell'Isola, C, 6-4, 215, Sr.

Outlook: Kranz hit .422 and had a 0.70 ERA, with 44 strikeouts in 39.2 innings last year. Gilley had a .507 OBP and stole 10 bases in the leadoff spot.

SUFFOLK VI

COMSEWOGUE WARRIORS

Coach: Mike Bonura

2014 record: 7-12-1

Key players

Dan Colasanto, 3B, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Rob Dattoma, SS, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Dave Nodeland, OF, 5-9, Sr.

John Braun, P, , 5-7, 160, Jr.

Mike Stiles, P, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Outlook: Returns its entire pitching staff, led by Colasanto and hard-throwing righty Nodeland. Colasanto hit .445 last season.

HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES

Coach: Casey Sturm

2014 record: 16-9

Key players

Kevin O'Connor, SS, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Chris Smith, P, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Alex de Borja, CF, 5-8, 170, Jr.

Rob Dluginsky, INF, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Jesse Lankeaux, OF, 5-11, 200, Jr.

Outlook: Defending league champs are led by O'Connor, who hit .357 with 10 extra-base hits last season, and the pitching of Smith (1.40 ERA, 10.8 K/9) and Dylan Schaefer.

ISLIP BUCCANEERS

Coach: Jay Loviglio

2014 record: 12-8

Key players

Kevin Colgan, P, 5-9, 180, So.

Mike Schneider, P, 5-8, 140, Sr.

Robbie Perez, OF, 5-8, 140, Sr.

Joey Cerillo, OF, 5-8, 140, Sr.

Anthony Navarro, C, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Outlook: Team features six new starters, but return Colgan and Navarro who lead a strong group of juniors and sophomores.

ROCKY POINT EAGLES

Coach: Andrew Aschettino

2014 record: 14-8

Key players

Kyle Strovink, C, 6-0, 215, Jr.

Brian Ricker, P, 6-4, 180, Sr.

Austin Thixton, P, 6-4, 200, Sr.

Jake Alkon, IF, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Bill Barbar, OF, 6-4, 210, Sr.

Outlook: Strovink hit .390 last season with 10 doubles and Ricker hit .350 with eight doubles.

SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

Coach: Ryan Cox

2014 record: 9-11

Eric Rahn, SS, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Tim Peyton, OF, 6-1, 200, Sr.

Paul Bevilacqua, OF, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Matt Bavaro, OF, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Bobby Sputh, 2B, 6-0, 160, Sr.

Outlook: Rahn, Peyton, and Bevilacqua return to lead the lineup, while lefty Sal Zafonte will be the team's top pitcher.

WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES

Coach: Tom Hoare

2014 record: 12-11

Daniel McEvoy, SS, 5-5, 155, Sr.

Ernie Geraci, OF, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Jake Bramwell, P, 6-1, 215, Sr.

Zach Downs, P, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Nick Arpino, P/INF, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Outlook: Geraci hit .400 and the Stony Brook-bound McEvoy hit .350 helping lead Westhampton to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

SUFFOLK VII

AMITYVILLE WARRIORS

Coach: Chris Diot

2014 record: 0-20

Key players:

Harley Davis, C, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Jose Villatoro, OF, 5-10, 180, Sr.

John Jack, P, 6-2, 175, Jr.

Ramon Castillo, IF, 5-9, 160, So.

Niles Rodriguez, OF, 5-9, 160, Jr.

Outlook: Seniors Harley Davis and Jose Villatoro will steer the Warriors in a new direction.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

Coach: Jim Moccio

2014 record: 21-6

Key players:

P.J. Weeks, P, 5-9, 200, Sr.

Jake Liberatore, P, 5-10, 170, So.

Sal Geraci, C, 5-5, 160, Sr.

T.J. McGuire, OF, 5-10, 180, Jr.

Dan Campanelli, C, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Outlook: The Phantoms will rely on Weeks, who had a microscopic 0.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 innings last season.

EAST HAMPTON BONACKERS

Coach: Michael Ritsi

2014 record: 3-16

Key players:

Patrick Silich, C, 5-10, 200, Sr.

Kyle Mckee, P, 6-0, 200, Jr.

Joe Macdonald, OF, 6-0, 155, Sr.

Jake Abrams-Dyer, P, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Max Lerner, OF, 5-11, 165, Sr.

Outlook: In addition to leading the offense, Patrick Silich will be a leader as a game caller from behind the plate.

GLENN KNIGHTS

Coach: Stephen Robins

2014 record: 9-10-1

Key players:

Tyler Arella, P, 6-0, 170, Jr.

Mike Mannix, P, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Evan Muchnicki, C, 5-10, 150, Sr.

Ryan Fisenne, OF, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Matt Czeczotka, SS, 6-1, 175, Sr.

Outlook: Staff ace Tyler Arella returns to lead a veteran group seeking a return to the playoffs.

MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

Coach: Tom Veryzer

2014 record: 9-11

Key players:

Dan McCue, P, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Brian Keenan, 3B, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Joe Riso, OF, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Andrew Bailey, OF, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Jake Hansen, C, 6-2, 205, Sr.

Outlook: Miller Place will rely on its pitching staff, with ace Dan McCue leading the way for the Panthers.

MOUNT SINAI MUSTANGS

Coach: Eric Reichenbach

2014 record: 7-9

Key players:

Chris Nugent, CF, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Jason Conti, SS, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Sam Kessler, P, 5-9, 165, Jr.

Jake Golino, 3B, 6-0, 180, So.

D.J. Gatz, 3B, 5-9, 180, So.

Outlook: Seniors Chris Nugent (.400) and Jason Conti (.365) will provide veteran leadership for a young Mustangs team.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER

WILDCATS

Coach: Kevin Willi

2014 record: 18-5-1

Key players:

Brian Morrell, P, 6-1, 185, So.

Matt Fox, P, 5-11, 170, Sr.

John Montesano, OF, 6-3, 185, Sr.

Brandon Busch, 1B, 6-3, 240, Sr.

Mike Keller, OF, 6-3, 185, Sr.

Outlook: Brian Morrell is coming off a freshman campaign in which he hit .398 and had 17 RBI.

SUFFOLK VIII

SOUTHAMPTON MARINERS

Coach: Scott Johnson

2014 record: 8-10

Key players

Nick Noble, 1B, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Aidan Roughan, P, 5-10, 155, Jr.

Garrett Pike, P, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Chad Pike, IF, 5-8, 150, So.

Kevin Dexter, OF, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Outlook: The Mariners have a deep rotation, led by Garrett Pike. Noble, Roughan and Chad Pike add versatility to the pitching staff.

MERCY MONARCHS

Coach: Vinny Punzone

2014 record: 1-17

Key Players:

Marco Pascale, 1B, 5-9, 225, Sr.

Scott Arturi, P, 6-1, 205, Sr.

Jasper Bradley, CF, 6-2, 200, Sr.

Leo Ellis, 2B, 5-8, 155, Sr.

Nick Kneski, SS, 5-9, 160, Jr.

Outlook: Arturi is the ace of the staff. Pascale was the squad's batting leader (.352).

HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

Coach: Peter Meehan

2014 record: 10-10

Key players

Tim Frost, P, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Billy Dzanoucakis, P, 5-9, 165, Jr.

Ryan Gunn, SS, 5-8, 150, Jr.

Andrew Hafemeister, OF, 5-6, 135, So.

Tanner Troyan, C, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Louis Puccio, P, 5-11, 170, So.

Outlook: Some solid returnees and pitching depth give optimism toward playoff possibilities.

BABYLON PANTHERS

Coach: Anthony Sparacio

2014 record: 8-10

Key players

Jack Facibene, 1B, 6-2, 210, Sr.

Zach Carmody, P, 5-10, 200, Sr.

Sean Flynn, P, 5-8, 190, Jr.

Anthony Vano, P, 5-9, 185, So.

Kenneth Gordon, 2B, 5-7, 150, So.

Outlook: Carmody (.492, 21 RBI), Facibene (.354, 18 RBIs) and Gordon (.425, 8 RBIs, 10 SB) are catalysts on offense.

CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

Coach: Dennis Donovan

2014 record: 14-8

Key players

Daniel Franchi, OF, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Stephen Bryant, SS, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Anthony Maag, C, 5-8, 150, Jr.

Nick Fiscina, 3B, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Anthony Icarrino, P, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Outlook: Franchi, who hit .570 with eight doubles and eight triples last season, will try to lead the Red Devils back to the county finals.

MATTITUCK TUCKERS

Coach: Steve DeCaro

2014 record: 21-4

Key players

Marcos Perivolaris, SS, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Chris Dwyer, 2B, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Joe Tardif, CF, 5-8, 160, Jr.

James Nish, OF, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Ian Nish, 1B, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Outlook: Perivolaris will look to build on his stellar season (.425) as the Tuckers try to repeat as Suffolk champs.

SUFFOLK IX

GREENPORT PORTERS

Coach: Mike Sage

2014 record: 4-14

Key players

Matt Drinkwater, 3B, 6-0, 200, Sr.

John Drinkwater, P, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Tim Stevens, SS, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Jake Skrezec, 1B, 5-10, 160, So.

Neville Reece, OF, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Outlook: Senior twins Matt and John Drinkwater will lead the Porters on the mound and on the diamond.

PIERSON/BRIDGEHAMPTON

WHALERS

Coach: Jonathan Tortorella

2014 record: 16-4

Key Players

James Sherry, P, 5-8, 150, So.

Jack Fitzpatrick, OF, 5-8, 140

Johnny Chisholm, P, 5-6, 130, Sr.

Theo Gray, P, 6-2, 165, Sr.

Charles Canavan, P, 6-1, 170, Sr.

Outlook: Outfield defense is a strength with the return of veterans Jack Fitzpatrick and Theo Gray.

PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

Coach: Jesse Rosen

2014 record: 6-12

Key players

Neil Alvarez, P, 5-11, 150, Sr.

Ben Kluender, IF, 6-0, 165, Sr.

James Murphy SS, 5-6, 160, Sr.

Noah Davis, 1B , 5-10, 165, Sr.

Mark Accardo, OF, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Outlook: Alvarez (.330) and Kluender (.318) are among seven returning starting position players.

SMITHTOWN CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

Coach: Chris White

2014 record: 17-3

Key players

Vinny Ciaravino, 2B, 5-6, 135, Sr.

Jimmy Seviour, P, 6-1, 160, So.

Glen-Luke Middendorf, P, 5-10, 145, Jr.

Austin Sala, OF, 5-10, 140, So.

Ben Damon, P, 5-7, 130, Sr.

Outlook: Sophomore Jimmy Seviour will look to build on last year's 2.14 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 innings.

SOUTHOLD FIRST SETTLERS

Coach: Mike Carver

2014 record: 4-11

Alex Poliwoda, P, 6-0, 160, Sr.

Patrick McFarland, P, 5-8, 150, So.

Shayne Johnson, CF, 5-9, 150, Sr.

Noah Mina, 2B, 5-7, 150, Jr.

Sean Moran, C, 5-7, 150, Sr.

Outlook: Johnson and McFarland are the table setters for the First Settlers, which are counting on their speed. Poliwoda carries the big bat.

STONY BROOK SCHOOL

Coach: Jonathan Imbriani

2014 record: 0-10

Key players

Ben Walter, CF, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Erik Holvick, C, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Tommy Hoegsberg, P, 6-4, 175, Jr.

David Jensen, P, 6-2, 170, Sr.

David Choy, IF, 6-0, 150, Fr.

Outlook: A young team that expects to improve as season wears on.