Suffolk baseball team previews
SUFFOLK I
FLOYD COLONIALS
Coach: Glenn Davis
2014 record: 5-15
Key players
Anthony Lazar, SS, 5-9, 175, Sr.
DJ Watters, CF, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Mike Bovenzi, P, 6-3, 220, Sr.
Rob Brust, C, 6-1, 190, So.
James McAleavy, OF, 5-7, 145, So.
Outlook: Another year of experience for Lazar, Waters and Bovenzi, who will bat 1-2-3 in the order.
PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS
Coach: Anthony Frascogna
2014 record: 13-10
Key players
Rich Ciufo, SS, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Andy Garcia, P, 6-1, 220, Sr.
Matt Codispoti, C, 6-3, 215, Sr.
Tristan Amone, P, 6-3, 190, Jr.
Zach Genaway, C, 6-3, 240, Sr.
Outlook: Ciufo's all-around play and the offense provided by Codispoti and Garcia will give the Raiders a shot at the league title, as seven starters return.
COMMACK COUGARS
Coach: Ed Boll
2014 record: 15-10
Key players
Matthew Glubiak, SS, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Ryan Doerschug, P, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Mike Guaglione, P, 6-1, , 190, Sr.
Kyle LaMantia, C, 6-0, , 180, Sr.
Jonathon Iadavia, OF, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Outlook: Perennial playoff contender with a solid hitter in Glubiak.
BRENTWOOD INDIANS
Coach: Joseph Lacova
2014 record: 8-12
Key players
Joe Maselli, SS, 5-6, 150, Sr.
Andrew Medina, 1B, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Santino Ycaza, 2B, 5-8, 170, Jr.
Chris Melendez, 1B, 5-8, 200, Sr.
Justice Garcia, P, 5-7, 200, Sr.
Outlook: The UConn-bound Maselli is a four-year starter. Medina, Melendez and Garcia provide pop in the middle of the order.
WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS
Coach: Lou Petrucci
2014 record: 18-6
Key players
Joe Flynn, P, 6-2, 185, Sr.
Nick Vitale, SS, 5-7, 155, Jr.
Jeff Towle, 2B, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Joe Barbieri, P, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Liam Stamm-Walsh, CF, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Outlook: The Patriots are seeking to average more than two runs per game with Flynn on board, who returns with a .346 average.
LONGWOOD LIONS
Coach: David DelFranco
2014 record: 14-9
Key players
Zack Allen, 1B, 6-0, 185
Ryan Encizo, 2B, 5-7, 155
Troy Simpson, P, 6-0, 190
CJ Owens, P, 6-5, 170
Cameron Alfano, CF, 5-10, 165
Outlook: The Lions are deep in the pitching department, led by Simpson and Owens.SUFFOLK II
CONNETQUOT
THUNDERBIRDS
Coach: Bob Ambrosini
2014 record: 14-9
Key players
Brandon Morse, 1B, 6-3, 205, Sr.
Marc Wangenstein, OF, 6-3, 195, Jr.
Dave Brehm, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Travis Bruinsma, P, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Aaron Gagliano, OF, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Outlook: Morse (29 RBI), Wangenstein and Brehm will provide plenty of offense for the experienced Thunderbirds.
SACHEM NORTH
FLAMING ARROWS
Coach: Tom Gambino
2014 record: 19-5
Key players
Tyler Patane, 3B, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Nick Morena, P, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Tyler Sutton, P, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Nick Cordero, CF, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Outlook: Strong returning pitchers, Morena and Sutton, will lead the Flaming Arrows, who lost in the semifinal a year ago.
NORTHPORT TIGERS
Coach: John DeMartini
2014 record: 8-11
Key players
Christian Mateyunas, P, 6-4, 220, Sr.
Billy Cusack, 3B, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Trevor Fox, C, 5-10, 168, Sr.
James Magnuson, P, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Joe Stockman, SS, 6-1, 158, Jr.
Outlook: Deep pitching staff, featuring Mateyunas and Magnuson.
SACHEM EAST
FLAMING ARROWS
Coach: Kevin Schnupp
2014 record: 9-11
Key Players
Tim Quinn, P, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Brian Lindenmeier, IF, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Nick Tedesco, 1B, 6-2, 215, Sr.
Anthony Scheller, OF, 5-8, 170, Sr.
Christian Stiegerwald, SS, Jr.
Outlook: Quinn returns after going 3-0 record with 42 strikeouts and a 1.73 ERA.
LINDENHURST BULLDOGS
Coach: Rob Moore
2014 record: 14-9
Key players
Matt Riselvato, P, 5-8, 170, Sr.
Kyle Doherty, C, 5-10, 170, Sr.
John McCaffrey, P, 6-2, 180, Jr.
Bob Spurrell, SS, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Austin Perri, CF, 5-8, 165, So.
Outlook: The Bulldogs look to rebound after an off year and make the playoffs.
CENTRAL ISLIP
MUSKETEERS
Coach: David Rivera
2014 record: 2-18
Key players
Eric Sanchez, P, 5-11, 160, Sr.
Steven Tellerias, P, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Daniel Hennie, SS, 5-10, 165, Jr.
Rafael Malcolm, C, 5-7, 175, Jr.
Kevin Gaussaint, 1B, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Outlook: The righthander Sanchez and lefthander Tellerias anchor the rotation.
SUFFOLK III
BAY SHORE MARAUDERS
Coach: Mike Herbst
2014 record: 7-11
Key players
Esteban Rivera, C, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Kevin Otto, CF, 6-1, 175, Jr.
Matt Lawlor, P, 6-5, 235, So.
Michael Lovorio, U, 6-0, 160, So.
Chris LaRose, IF, 6-0, 180, Jr.
Outlook: Rivera is one of the league's best backstops and leads a young team. Lovorio, a St. John the Baptist transfer, adds a big bat to the lineup.
COPIAGUE EAGLES
Coach: Bill Bennett
2014 record: 2-18
Key players
Carlo Giaraffa, C, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Randy Lopez, 2B, 5-7, 145, Sr.
Michael Rosati, P, 6-2, 170, Jr.
Thorin Sanchez-Guerra, OF, 6-0, 155, Jr.
Mark Gilroy, OF, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Outlook: Lopez hit .310 last year, and Giaraffa is a four-year starting catcher. Rosati should make an impact after transferring from Holy Trinity.
HALF HOLLOW HILLSEAST
THUNDERBIRDS
Coach: Tim Belz
2014 record: 8-10
Rich Villa, C, 6-2, 220, Sr.
Brandon Bonomo, P, 6-3, 190, Sr.
Matt Schwartz, OF, 5-9, 195, Sr.
Jordan Milo, 2B, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Spencer Stein, 3B, 6-3, 200, Sr.
Outlook: Six of the 13 seniors have committed to play in college, led by Villa (Lafayette) and Bonomo (Marist).
SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS
Coach: Ken Klee
2014 record: 5-14
Key players
Patrick Lagravinese, P, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Dominic Savino, P, 6-5, 190, Sr.
Ryan Ingarozza, P, 6-4, 215, Sr.
James Myers, 2B, 6-0, 160, Sr.
John Marti, 3B, 5-11, 175, Jr.
Outlook: Lagravinese and Savino, who are committed to Albany, lead a group featuring 12 seniors.
SMITHTOWN WEST
BULLS
Coach: Al Nucci
2014 record: 18-6
Nick Grande, SS, 5-11, 160, Jr.
Brandon LaManna, P, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Nick Attardi, CF, 5-7, 150, Sr.
Peter Torres, C, 6-0, 215, Sr.
Jon Craft, P/3B, 5-10, 160, Sr.
Outlook: The defending league champions have an experienced lineup, highlighted by Grande, Attardi and Torres.
WHITMAN WILDCATS
Coach: Steve Greco
2014 record: 7-13
Key players
Josh Shapiro, 2B, 5-5, 135, Sr.
Josh Gerson, P, 6-1, 175, Jr.
Joe DiPiero, 3B, 5-8, 140, Sr.
Sean McEntee, OF, 5-10, 155, Sr.
Julian Kleberg, P, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Outlook: Gerson, a hard-throwing righty, led the pitching staff with a 2.47 ERA and threw a no-hitter last year.
SUFFOLK IV
CENTEREACH COUGARS
Coach: Mike Herrschaft
2014 record: 6-12
Key players
Greg Marino, P/1B, 6-5, 190, Sr.
Nick Kostulas, OF, 6-2, 190, Sr.
D.B. DeBellis, C, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Tom Connor, SS/CF, 5-9, 170 Sr.
Victor Corsaro, P, 5-7, 150, Jr.
Outlook: The Cougars, who lost seven games by a run last year, hope their experience carries them in close games.
EAST ISLIP REDMEN
Coach: Sal Ciampi
2014 record: 18-6
Key players
Mike Demarest, P/3B, 5-10, 200, Sr.
Anthony Visconte, P, 6-0, 190, Jr.
Casey Krebs, P/3B/OF, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Brendan Dowd, C, 6-2, 200, Jr.
Tyler Clehane, 1B, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Outlook: Demarest and Visconte anchor a solid pitching staff that is backed by a young but talented middle infield of freshman Justin Tavares and sophomore Joe Carraio.
HALF HOLLOW
HILLS WEST COLTS
Coach: Tom Migliozzi
2014 record: 21-5
Key players
Jon Faraci, P, 6-6, 230, Sr.
Tyler DeLucia, IF, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Mike Marino, P, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Owen McMenamy, OF, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Nick Lombardi, OF, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Outlook: Faraci, a St. John's commit, leads a team with plenty of returning talent from last year's county finalist.
NEWFIELD
WOLVERINES
Coach: Paul Pedersen
2014 record: 7-13
Key players
Brandon Alberto, P, 5-11, 175, Sr.
JJ Lindgren, CF, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Joseph Pepe, SS, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Jared Prevete, P, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Outlook: The Wolverines have an ace in Brandon Alberto and experience in the infield.
NORTH BABYLON
BULLDOGS
Coach: Steve Corrado
2014 record: 11-11
Key players
Mike Amandola, C, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Ryan Guthrie, 1B, 6-0, 195, Sr.
Andrew Rosa, P, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Steven Burke, P, 6-1, 190, Jr.
Pat McCabe, P, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Outlook: Amandola and Guthrie, who each hit over .375 last year, lead an offense that has posted a .350 average over the last two years.
RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES
Coach: Rob Maccone
2014 record: 7-13
Key players
Kenny Simco, P, 6-1, 170, Sr.
John Wendt, P, 6-3, 180, Sr.
Nick Herzog, P, 6-1, 150, Sr.
Cody Weiss, OF, 5-8, 140, Sr.
Tanner Lindsay, OF, 6-1, 170, Sr.
Outlook: Simco and Wendt lead a strike-throwing pitching staff that is backed by a solid defense.
WEST ISLIP LIONS
Coach: Shawn Rush
2014 record: 21-6
Key players
James Kory, P, 6-0, 200, Jr.
Jake Billelo, IF, 5-8, 175, Sr.
Alex Barbera, OF, 5-8, 175, Sr.
Lou Antos, 3B, 5-10, 180, Jr.
Richie Zec, C, 5-11, 200, Sr.
Outlook: The Lions will rely on the senior leadership of Billelo, Barbera and Zec as they move into League IV. Kory was 10-0 as a sophomore as the Lions won Suffolk Class AA.
SUFFOLK V
BELLPORT
CLIPPERS
Coach: Bill Batewell
2014 record: 8-12
Key Players
Nick Dunning, P, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Garrett Heaton, SS, 5-11, 190, Jr.
Joe Greco, P, 6-0, 175, So.
Mike Veit, 1B, 6-2, 175, Jr.
Jason Murray, 1B, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Outlook: Team missed the playoffs by one game but should fare better with more experience. Dunning batted .432.
DEER PARK FALCONS
Coach: Ryan Argenziano
2014 record: 5-14
Key Players
Oliver Tavares, SS, 6-0, 170, So.
Mike Isola, C, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Chris Reilly, P, 5-11, 170, Jr.
Carlos Miranda, 3B, 5-10, 172, Jr.
Outlook: Tavares and Isola lead a team that will be looking to rebound after a difficult season and contend for the playoffs.
EASTPORT-
SOUTH MANOR
SHARKS
Coach: Jimmy McGowan
2014 record: 12-10
Key Players
Tyler Becker, SS, 6-0, 175, Jr.
Justin Hurd, OF, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Jake Hobbie, 3B, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Danny McCormick, OF, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Jordan Nelson, 1B, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Outlook: Went 12-3 in its final 15 games last season and will look to build off the strong finish. Becker is a strong fielder and solid power hitter.
HAUPPAUGE EAGLES
Coach: Josh Gutes
2014 record: 10-9-1
Key players
Nick Fanti, P, 6-2, 185, Sr.
PJ Contreras, C, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Tyler Sanderson, 3B, 5-8, 170, Jr.
Billy Huber, SS, 5-10, 155, Jr.
Joe Kellman, P, 6-6, 215, Sr.
Outlook: Battery of Fanti and Contreras will be the strength of the team. Fanti had a 2.41 ERA and struck out 43 in 40 innings, and Contreras hit .424.
HUNTINGTON
BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Keith Barrett
2014 record: 3-17
Key players
Alex Borman, SS, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Isaac Rodriguez, P, 5-9, 155, Jr.
Brian Mora, 2B, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Will Harris, P, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Chris Glowacky, 3B, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Outlook: Young team will be looking to get stronger. Borman hit .400 and Rodriguez had a 3.51 ERA in 2014.
KINGS PARK
KINGSMEN
Coach: Mike Luzim
2014 record: 20-4
Key players
Lukas Psoinas, OF, 6-0, 170, Sr.
John Nici, OF, 6-2, 165, Sr.
Anthony Fiorentine, P, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Rich Woessner, 3B, 5-10, 160, Sr.
Glenn Petraitis, PF, 6-3, 185, Sr.
Outlook: The Kingsmen have a group of young guys that will be called upon to contribute and step up, featuring sophomores Brandon Falco (1B) and catcher Nick Fazio.
WEST BABYLON
EAGLES
Coach: Mike Rayola
2014 record: 15-5
Key players
Tim Kranz, P, 6-2, 185, Sr.
Nick Gilley, 2B, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Joe Zappia, RF, 6-10, 170, Jr.
Bobby Ingui, P, 6-1, 170, Sr.
Adam Dell'Isola, C, 6-4, 215, Sr.
Outlook: Kranz hit .422 and had a 0.70 ERA, with 44 strikeouts in 39.2 innings last year. Gilley had a .507 OBP and stole 10 bases in the leadoff spot.
SUFFOLK VI
COMSEWOGUE WARRIORS
Coach: Mike Bonura
2014 record: 7-12-1
Key players
Dan Colasanto, 3B, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Rob Dattoma, SS, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Dave Nodeland, OF, 5-9, Sr.
John Braun, P, , 5-7, 160, Jr.
Mike Stiles, P, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Outlook: Returns its entire pitching staff, led by Colasanto and hard-throwing righty Nodeland. Colasanto hit .445 last season.
HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES
Coach: Casey Sturm
2014 record: 16-9
Key players
Kevin O'Connor, SS, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Chris Smith, P, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Alex de Borja, CF, 5-8, 170, Jr.
Rob Dluginsky, INF, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Jesse Lankeaux, OF, 5-11, 200, Jr.
Outlook: Defending league champs are led by O'Connor, who hit .357 with 10 extra-base hits last season, and the pitching of Smith (1.40 ERA, 10.8 K/9) and Dylan Schaefer.
ISLIP BUCCANEERS
Coach: Jay Loviglio
2014 record: 12-8
Key players
Kevin Colgan, P, 5-9, 180, So.
Mike Schneider, P, 5-8, 140, Sr.
Robbie Perez, OF, 5-8, 140, Sr.
Joey Cerillo, OF, 5-8, 140, Sr.
Anthony Navarro, C, 6-0, 175, Jr.
Outlook: Team features six new starters, but return Colgan and Navarro who lead a strong group of juniors and sophomores.
ROCKY POINT EAGLES
Coach: Andrew Aschettino
2014 record: 14-8
Key players
Kyle Strovink, C, 6-0, 215, Jr.
Brian Ricker, P, 6-4, 180, Sr.
Austin Thixton, P, 6-4, 200, Sr.
Jake Alkon, IF, 6-2, 175, Sr.
Bill Barbar, OF, 6-4, 210, Sr.
Outlook: Strovink hit .390 last season with 10 doubles and Ricker hit .350 with eight doubles.
SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES
Coach: Ryan Cox
2014 record: 9-11
Eric Rahn, SS, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Tim Peyton, OF, 6-1, 200, Sr.
Paul Bevilacqua, OF, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Matt Bavaro, OF, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Bobby Sputh, 2B, 6-0, 160, Sr.
Outlook: Rahn, Peyton, and Bevilacqua return to lead the lineup, while lefty Sal Zafonte will be the team's top pitcher.
WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES
Coach: Tom Hoare
2014 record: 12-11
Daniel McEvoy, SS, 5-5, 155, Sr.
Ernie Geraci, OF, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Jake Bramwell, P, 6-1, 215, Sr.
Zach Downs, P, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Nick Arpino, P/INF, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Outlook: Geraci hit .400 and the Stony Brook-bound McEvoy hit .350 helping lead Westhampton to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
SUFFOLK VII
AMITYVILLE WARRIORS
Coach: Chris Diot
2014 record: 0-20
Key players:
Harley Davis, C, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Jose Villatoro, OF, 5-10, 180, Sr.
John Jack, P, 6-2, 175, Jr.
Ramon Castillo, IF, 5-9, 160, So.
Niles Rodriguez, OF, 5-9, 160, Jr.
Outlook: Seniors Harley Davis and Jose Villatoro will steer the Warriors in a new direction.
BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS
Coach: Jim Moccio
2014 record: 21-6
Key players:
P.J. Weeks, P, 5-9, 200, Sr.
Jake Liberatore, P, 5-10, 170, So.
Sal Geraci, C, 5-5, 160, Sr.
T.J. McGuire, OF, 5-10, 180, Jr.
Dan Campanelli, C, 6-0, 215, Sr.
Outlook: The Phantoms will rely on Weeks, who had a microscopic 0.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 innings last season.
EAST HAMPTON BONACKERS
Coach: Michael Ritsi
2014 record: 3-16
Key players:
Patrick Silich, C, 5-10, 200, Sr.
Kyle Mckee, P, 6-0, 200, Jr.
Joe Macdonald, OF, 6-0, 155, Sr.
Jake Abrams-Dyer, P, 5-11, 160, Sr.
Max Lerner, OF, 5-11, 165, Sr.
Outlook: In addition to leading the offense, Patrick Silich will be a leader as a game caller from behind the plate.
GLENN KNIGHTS
Coach: Stephen Robins
2014 record: 9-10-1
Key players:
Tyler Arella, P, 6-0, 170, Jr.
Mike Mannix, P, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Evan Muchnicki, C, 5-10, 150, Sr.
Ryan Fisenne, OF, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Matt Czeczotka, SS, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Outlook: Staff ace Tyler Arella returns to lead a veteran group seeking a return to the playoffs.
MILLER PLACE PANTHERS
Coach: Tom Veryzer
2014 record: 9-11
Key players:
Dan McCue, P, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Brian Keenan, 3B, 6-0, 175, Jr.
Joe Riso, OF, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Andrew Bailey, OF, 5-10, 190, Sr.
Jake Hansen, C, 6-2, 205, Sr.
Outlook: Miller Place will rely on its pitching staff, with ace Dan McCue leading the way for the Panthers.
MOUNT SINAI MUSTANGS
Coach: Eric Reichenbach
2014 record: 7-9
Key players:
Chris Nugent, CF, 5-9, 180, Sr.
Jason Conti, SS, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Sam Kessler, P, 5-9, 165, Jr.
Jake Golino, 3B, 6-0, 180, So.
D.J. Gatz, 3B, 5-9, 180, So.
Outlook: Seniors Chris Nugent (.400) and Jason Conti (.365) will provide veteran leadership for a young Mustangs team.
SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER
WILDCATS
Coach: Kevin Willi
2014 record: 18-5-1
Key players:
Brian Morrell, P, 6-1, 185, So.
Matt Fox, P, 5-11, 170, Sr.
John Montesano, OF, 6-3, 185, Sr.
Brandon Busch, 1B, 6-3, 240, Sr.
Mike Keller, OF, 6-3, 185, Sr.
Outlook: Brian Morrell is coming off a freshman campaign in which he hit .398 and had 17 RBI.
SUFFOLK VIII
SOUTHAMPTON MARINERS
Coach: Scott Johnson
2014 record: 8-10
Key players
Nick Noble, 1B, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Aidan Roughan, P, 5-10, 155, Jr.
Garrett Pike, P, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Chad Pike, IF, 5-8, 150, So.
Kevin Dexter, OF, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Outlook: The Mariners have a deep rotation, led by Garrett Pike. Noble, Roughan and Chad Pike add versatility to the pitching staff.
MERCY MONARCHS
Coach: Vinny Punzone
2014 record: 1-17
Key Players:
Marco Pascale, 1B, 5-9, 225, Sr.
Scott Arturi, P, 6-1, 205, Sr.
Jasper Bradley, CF, 6-2, 200, Sr.
Leo Ellis, 2B, 5-8, 155, Sr.
Nick Kneski, SS, 5-9, 160, Jr.
Outlook: Arturi is the ace of the staff. Pascale was the squad's batting leader (.352).
HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN
Coach: Peter Meehan
2014 record: 10-10
Key players
Tim Frost, P, 6-1, 175, Jr.
Billy Dzanoucakis, P, 5-9, 165, Jr.
Ryan Gunn, SS, 5-8, 150, Jr.
Andrew Hafemeister, OF, 5-6, 135, So.
Tanner Troyan, C, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Louis Puccio, P, 5-11, 170, So.
Outlook: Some solid returnees and pitching depth give optimism toward playoff possibilities.
BABYLON PANTHERS
Coach: Anthony Sparacio
2014 record: 8-10
Key players
Jack Facibene, 1B, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Zach Carmody, P, 5-10, 200, Sr.
Sean Flynn, P, 5-8, 190, Jr.
Anthony Vano, P, 5-9, 185, So.
Kenneth Gordon, 2B, 5-7, 150, So.
Outlook: Carmody (.492, 21 RBI), Facibene (.354, 18 RBIs) and Gordon (.425, 8 RBIs, 10 SB) are catalysts on offense.
CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS
Coach: Dennis Donovan
2014 record: 14-8
Key players
Daniel Franchi, OF, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Stephen Bryant, SS, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Anthony Maag, C, 5-8, 150, Jr.
Nick Fiscina, 3B, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Anthony Icarrino, P, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Outlook: Franchi, who hit .570 with eight doubles and eight triples last season, will try to lead the Red Devils back to the county finals.
MATTITUCK TUCKERS
Coach: Steve DeCaro
2014 record: 21-4
Key players
Marcos Perivolaris, SS, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Chris Dwyer, 2B, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Joe Tardif, CF, 5-8, 160, Jr.
James Nish, OF, 6-3, 190, Sr.
Ian Nish, 1B, 6-3, 190, Sr.
Outlook: Perivolaris will look to build on his stellar season (.425) as the Tuckers try to repeat as Suffolk champs.
SUFFOLK IX
GREENPORT PORTERS
Coach: Mike Sage
2014 record: 4-14
Key players
Matt Drinkwater, 3B, 6-0, 200, Sr.
John Drinkwater, P, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Tim Stevens, SS, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Jake Skrezec, 1B, 5-10, 160, So.
Neville Reece, OF, 5-8, 160, Sr.
Outlook: Senior twins Matt and John Drinkwater will lead the Porters on the mound and on the diamond.
PIERSON/BRIDGEHAMPTON
WHALERS
Coach: Jonathan Tortorella
2014 record: 16-4
Key Players
James Sherry, P, 5-8, 150, So.
Jack Fitzpatrick, OF, 5-8, 140
Johnny Chisholm, P, 5-6, 130, Sr.
Theo Gray, P, 6-2, 165, Sr.
Charles Canavan, P, 6-1, 170, Sr.
Outlook: Outfield defense is a strength with the return of veterans Jack Fitzpatrick and Theo Gray.
PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS
Coach: Jesse Rosen
2014 record: 6-12
Key players
Neil Alvarez, P, 5-11, 150, Sr.
Ben Kluender, IF, 6-0, 165, Sr.
James Murphy SS, 5-6, 160, Sr.
Noah Davis, 1B , 5-10, 165, Sr.
Mark Accardo, OF, 5-8, 160, Sr.
Outlook: Alvarez (.330) and Kluender (.318) are among seven returning starting position players.
SMITHTOWN CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS
Coach: Chris White
2014 record: 17-3
Key players
Vinny Ciaravino, 2B, 5-6, 135, Sr.
Jimmy Seviour, P, 6-1, 160, So.
Glen-Luke Middendorf, P, 5-10, 145, Jr.
Austin Sala, OF, 5-10, 140, So.
Ben Damon, P, 5-7, 130, Sr.
Outlook: Sophomore Jimmy Seviour will look to build on last year's 2.14 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 innings.
SOUTHOLD FIRST SETTLERS
Coach: Mike Carver
2014 record: 4-11
Alex Poliwoda, P, 6-0, 160, Sr.
Patrick McFarland, P, 5-8, 150, So.
Shayne Johnson, CF, 5-9, 150, Sr.
Noah Mina, 2B, 5-7, 150, Jr.
Sean Moran, C, 5-7, 150, Sr.
Outlook: Johnson and McFarland are the table setters for the First Settlers, which are counting on their speed. Poliwoda carries the big bat.
STONY BROOK SCHOOL
Coach: Jonathan Imbriani
2014 record: 0-10
Key players
Ben Walter, CF, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Erik Holvick, C, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Tommy Hoegsberg, P, 6-4, 175, Jr.
David Jensen, P, 6-2, 170, Sr.
David Choy, IF, 6-0, 150, Fr.
Outlook: A young team that expects to improve as season wears on.