Suffolk boys lacrosse preview

SUFFOLK I

NORTHPORT TIGERS

Coach: George Searing

2015 record: 17-2

Key players

Finn Goonan, D, Sr.

Rob Dosch, D, Sr.

John Tabert, M, Sr.

Ryan Magnuson, M, Jr.

Connor Cronin, M, Jr.

Outlook: Defense and midfield are mostly intact for the reigning League I champions. Expect a playoff run behind Goonan, a Michigan commit. Brennan Whelan, a basketball standout, is a new addition to the offense.

WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS

Coach: Jay Negus

2015 record: 17-3

Key players

John Day, D, Sr.

Connor Grippe, A/M, Sr.

Eddie Munoz, M, Jr.

Dom Pryor, M, Jr.

Jake Giaquinto, M/FO, Sr.

Outlook: Day, bound for West Point, and Stony Brook commits Grippe and Munoz lead a team that reached the Suffolk title game.

CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS

Coach: Brett Jeffares

2015 record: 14-2

Key players

Dylan Finazzo, FO/M, Sr.

Matthew Oehl, A, Sr.

Jack Richardson, M, Sr.

George Wichelns, A, Soph.

Dan Lewis, D, Sr.

Outlook: Coming off the best season in program history. Finazzo, who Jeffares said was 87 percent on faceoffs, is one of many senior leaders on a team that could contend deep into the playoffs.

COMMACK COUGARS

Coach: James Montana

2015 record: 8-9

Key players

C.J. Trenkle, D, Sr.

Kevin Snyder, M/FO, Jr.

Tommy Dugan, M, Sr.

Bobby Abshire, M, Soph.

Alex Targe, G, Jr.

Outlook: Snyder’s work on faceoffs could help a balanced offense. The team’s strength is its defense, led by Trenkle.

FLOYD COLONIALS

Coach: Desmond Megna

2015 record: 6-10

Key players

Matt Murphy, M, Sr.

Brandon Desmond, D, Sr.

Justin Oppici, M, Jr.

Cameron Rossi, D, Jr.

Jarrod Mullaly, A, Sr.

Outlook: Four defensive starters return to team with a new up-tempo offense.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS

Coach: Gordie Hodgson

2015 record: 15-3

Key players

Nick DiPietro, D, Sr.

Andre Gomez, M, Sr.

Joe Wulforst, A, Sr.

Joe Tesoriero, A, Sr.

Sean Lulley, A, Jr.

Outlook: DiPietro, a five-year starter and two-year captain, is committed to Syracuse. The reigning league champions have many returners, but a new goalie.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST COLTS

Coach: Tom Rooney

2015 record: 11-7

Key players

Cam Mule, A, Jr.

Riley Forte, M, Sr.

Jensen Corabi, A/M, Jr.

Christian Mule, A/M, Fr.

Anthony Lucarelli, D, Sr.

Outlook: NCAA Division I talent in Cam Mule (Duke) and Forte (Hofstra) are big boosts for the athletic team. Football standout Lucarelli could make an impact on defense.

SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS

Coach: Jason Lambert

2015 record: 18-2

Key players

Gerard Arceri, FO/M, Sr.

Dan Rooney, A, Sr.

Connor Desimone, M/A, Jr.

Bobby Burns, M, Jr.

Luke Eschbach, M, Jr.

Outlook: Four offensive starters return for Suffolk Class A champions. Arceri, a Penn State commit, and Rooney could lead the team to its third straight county title and beyond.

SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS

Coach: Bobby Moltisanti Jr.

2015 record: 13-3

Key players

Danny Varello, M, Sr.

Jimmy Caddigan, A, Jr.

Danny Riley, M, Jr.

Kyle Zawadzki, A, Soph.

Danny Caroussos, A, Sr.

Outlook: Varello, a 6-0, 190-pound Syracuse commit, is one of six starters returning from a team that reached the Suffolk final four.

LONGWOOD LIONS

Coach: Chris DeLuca

2015 record: 3-13

Key players

Josh Carlino, M, Sr.

Tyler Otto, M, Sr.

Jacob Ortiz, G, Jr.

Kyle Ortiz, A, Sr.

Kyle George, D, Sr.

Outlook: First-year coach DeLuca has a strong group of seniors at all positions.

MIDDLE COUNTRY MAD DOGS

Coach: Chris Siragusa

2015 record: 8-7

Key players

Kyle Stemke, M, Sr.

Brian Stemke, D, Sr.

Cole DeMaille, A/M, Sr.

Declan Canevar, M/FO, Sr.

Thomas Long, D, Jr.

Outlook: The senior-laden team looks to make the playoffs for a second consecutive year. Kyle Stemke led the team with 22 goals and eight assists.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS

Coach: Frank Padolecchia

2015 record: 3-13

Key players

Anthony Zeo, G, Jr.

Sean Stockton, M, Jr.

Tyler Trinca, A, Jr.

Lukas Peregoy, D, Soph.

Kevin Murphy, M, Soph.

Outlook: Many first-year starters, including Zeo in net. Murphy, a transfer from St. John the Baptist, helps at midfield.

SACHEM EAST FLAMING ARROWS

Coach: Rob Murphy

2015 record: 10-5

Key players

Mike Bollinger, G, Sr.

Cody Solmosy, M, Sr.

Brian Williams, A, Sr.

Kyle Shanahan, D, Sr.

Justin Napolitano, D, Sr.

Outlook: Primed for another playoff run, said Murphym the team has senior leadership and is strong in transition.

SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS

Coach: Paul Benway

2015 record: 13-5

Key players

Tom Haun, M, Sr.

James Avanzato, M, Jr.

Jacob Giacalone, G, Sr.

Dylan Rhatigan, A, Sr.

Shawn Raum, FO/M, Sr.

Outlook: First-year coach Benway has Division I talent on offense in Haun (Stony Brook) and Avanzato (Maryland). Giacalone leads a mostly new defense.

BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

Coach: Tim Cox

2015 record: 9-7

Key players

Matt Ilchuk, A, Jr.

Will DeCamp, G, Sr.

Xander Cosenza, M/A, Jr.

Ted Nagengast, M, Jr.

Phil Glynn, M, Sr.

Outlook: DeCamp, a 6-1, 245-pound Cortland commit, is a force in goal. The team has only four seniors, but is solid on offense.

WHITMAN WILDCATS

Coach: Bob Howell

2015 record: 10-6

Key players

Shane Brennan, G, Sr.

Matt Stockfeder, M, Sr.

Scott Manning, A, Sr.

Colin O’Hara, A, Sr.

Spencer DeRosa, D, Sr.

Outlook: Brennan, bound for Towson, saved 70.71 percent of shots that came his way last season, said Howell. Whitman has experience and talent, a good combination for a deep playoff run.

WEST ISLIP LIONS

Coach: Scott Craig

2015 record: 11-7

Key players

Conor Smith, A, Sr.

Mike Lombardi, A, Sr.

Dan Mottes, D, Sr.

Trevor Wills, M Sr.

C.J. Scharf, M, Sr.

Outlook: Smith, a Penn State commit, had 72 points last season. He’ll lead the experienced team alongside Lombardi, who had 48 points.

COPIAGUE EAGLES

Coach: George Zembrzycki

2015 record: 1-14

Key players

Mordecai Burt, M, Sr.

Johan Corona, D, Sr.

Charles Haynes, M, Sr.

Sean Walsh, M, Jr.

Matthew Spadone, A, Jr.

Outlook: Zembrzycki said he expects improved stick skills and lacrosse I.Q. this season. Burt led the team with 10 goals and 15 assists. Look for eighth-grader Jonathan Angel, who is starting on the attack.

LINDENHURST BULLDOGS

Coach: Thomas McCandless

2015 record: 6-10

Key players

Steve Ramirez, M, Jr.

Joe Palmeri, M, Sr.

Matt Murphy, A, Jr.

Jack McGill, D, Jr.

Dan Byrnes, D, Sr.

Outlook: Duo of Ramirez, an Albany commit who had 46 goals, and Palmeri, who had 14 goals and 24 assists, lead a team building on experience.

BRENTWOOD INDIANS

Coach: Keith Greene

2015 record: 0-15

Key players

Joseph Watson, A/M, Sr.

Erick Bustillo, M, Sr.

Michael Torres, A, Sr.

Borman Vasquez, G, Sr.

Rodrigo Aguirre, G, Sr.

Outlook: First-year coach said his team hopes to be more athletic this season after adding seven players.

RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES

Coach: Vic Guadagnino

2015 record: 8-9

Key players

Blake Carrara, D, Sr.

Jacob Coleman, G, Jr.

Austin Fitzpatrick, M, Sr.

Ben Weir, M, Sr.

Connor Grauer, A, Soph.

Outlook: Carrara, a Maryland commit, and Coleman, who is headed to Hofstra, lead a strong defense.

HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Kevin Travis

2015 record: 5-11

Key players

Garrett Moya, A, Jr.

Austin Reda, M, Jr.

Nat Amato, M, Soph.

Mark Rafuse, M, Jr.

Ryan Stive, D, Jr.

Outlook: The team moved up to the top division, and hopes to reach the playoffs behind Marquette commit Moya, who had 36 goals and 17 assists last year.

NORTH BABYLON BULLDOGS

Coach: Mike Gongas

2015 record: 6-10

Key players

Nick Grassa, M, Sr.

Jared Zeigler, A, Jr.

Anthony Peters, D, Jr.

Jack Shires, G, Sr.

Chris Irizarry, M, Sr.

Outlook: Grassa, a LIU Post commit, leads the midfield and football quarterback Zeigler is an asset on attack.

SUFFOLK II

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS

Coach: Mike Taylor

2015 record: 14-2

Key players

Chris Gray, A, Jr.

Jason Curran, A, Sr.

Jon Constant, A, Sr.

Danny Cassidy, D, Jr.

Kevin Cutinella, M, Jr.

Outlook: With the starting offense and defense intact, it’s going to be a good season for the team that reached the Suffolk semifinals. The Wildcats have Division I talent across the field, and a star junior in Gray.

MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

Coach: Keith Lizzi

2015 record: 12-5

Key players

Kevin Gersbeck, M, Jr.

Joe Bartolotto, M, Jr.

Jack Walsh, A, Jr.

Chris Nielsen, A, Sr.

Anthony Beck, FO/M, Jr.

Outlook: The team is young after graduating 13 seniors, but has a talented junior class with potential for a playoff run. Gersbeck (Lehigh) and Nielsen each had 39 points last year. Walsh is a Stony Brook commit.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

Coach: Mike Luce

2015 record: 7-8

Key players

Robert Johnson, D, Sr.

Vin Lombardi, D, Sr.

Jack White, A, Sr.

Chris Pickel, M, Sr.

Brandon Croteau, D, Sr.

Outlook: Things are looking up after a down year with Johnson and Lombard heading the defense.

SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

Coach: Don Fleming

2015 record: 12-6

Key players

Jack Coan, M, Jr.

Joey Sichenzia, G, Sr.

Liam Bailey, M, Sr.

Jason Intermesoli, A, Jr.

Rob Zeigler, D, Jr.

Outlook: Coan, a football standout, quarterbacks the offense. Sayville reached the county finals last year and has high expectations with new coach Fleming.

MT. SINAI MUSTANGS

Coach: Harold Drumm

2015 record: 13-3

Key players

Griffin McGrath, M, Sr.

Lucas Capobianco-Hogan, D, Jr.

Michael Hagenberger, M, Soph.

Ross Dibetta, D, Sr.

Jason Shlonsky, M, Jr.

Outlook: The reigning Class B Suffolk champions aim to play an up-tempo game behind McGrath, who is committed to Albany. Hagenberger could build on his strong rookie year.

BELLPORT CLIPPERS

Coach: Jamie Fabian

2015 record: 4-11

Key players

Ryan Schaeffer, A, Sr.

James Morrell, M, Jr.

Jeremy Doucette, G, Sr.

Kenny Wickline, M, Sr.

Jack Kiernan, D, Sr.

Outlook: Nine starters return from a team that went 4-1. Schaeffer, a St. John’s commit, leads the pack.

ISLIP BUCCANEERS

Coach: Keith Scheidel

2015 record: 10-5

Key players

James Rao, FO/M, Sr.

Sean McDonough, D, Sr.

Teddy McLoughlin, D, Soph.

Mike Bienkowski, M, Soph.

Ethan Rall, M, Soph.

Outlook: Strength at the faceoff X behind Rao, who is committed to Stony Brook. Fellow Seawolves commit McDonough heads a talented defense.

WEST BABYLON EAGLES

Coach: Kevin Hennessy

2015 record: 5-11

Key plalyers:

Jake Satterley, A, Sr.

John McMahon, M, Sr.

Dylan Ott, A, Jr.

Nick Toumbacaris, D, Sr.

Jon Flores, M, Sr.

Outlook: Hennessy hopes senior leadership will go a long way after a some close losses last season. Satterley, a Quinnipiac commit, had 40 points last year.

KINGS PARK KINGSMEN

Coach: James Simpson

2015 record: 2-14

Key players

Jimmy Gadaletta, M, Sr.

Jac Cutillo, M, Jr.

Kevin Reichardt, D, Sr.

Nick Galiota, FO, Sr.

Andrew Mederios, A, Soph.

Outlook: The strength is in the midfield with Gadaletta, a Sacret Heart commit, and Cutillo, who is headed for West Point. Connor Hull, a junior transfer from Chaminade, could make an impact for the attack.

HAUPPAUGE EAGLES

Coach: Jim Konen

2015 record: 7-9

Key players

Jimmy Connelly, M/A, Sr.

Ryan Nawrocki, M/A, Sr.

Jack Sperra, D, Sr.

Dominick Paresi, M, Jr.

Nicholas Paresi, M, Jr.

Outlook: Connelly and Nawrocki could be tough to stop, said Konen. The team is looking to improve after losing five games by one goal.

ROCKY POINT EAGLES

Coach: Mike Bowler

2015 record: 5-10

Key players

Anthony DeVito, M, Sr.

Timothy Yannucci, A, Sr.

Kyle Gardner, D, Sr.

Vinnie Toronto, A, Sr.

Jake Wandle, A, Soph.

Outlook: Young team, with only four starters returning, but defense could be a strong suit.

EAST ISLIP REDMEN

Coach: Chad Spruyt

2015 record: 7-7

Key players

Jack Hannigan, A, Sr.

Brian Hannigan, M, Jr.

James Philbin, M, Jr.

Chris Higgins, M, Jr.

Brendan Cutrone, D, Soph.

Outlook: Jack, committed to St. Joseph’s, and Brian, who is bound for Stony Brook, are sparks for Spruyt, who is entering his second season.

HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES

Coach: Glenn Lavey

2015 record: 12-5

Key players

Quintin McKenna, A, Sr.

Jack Walsh, FO/M, Sr.

Sam Bergson, D, Jr.

Owen Lamerson, A, Sr.

Vince Catenacci, M, Sr.

Outlook: There are many new faces, but McKenna, an Adelphi commit, returns to lead the team.

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS

Coach: Kevin Huff

2015 record: 9-8

Key players

Zach Clemente, M/A, Sr.

Brandon Stiles, A/M, Jr.

Chris Sparacino, M, Sr.

Mitchell Johnson, D, Sr.

Hunter Mason, M/D, Jr.

Outlook: Clemente scored 59 points as the Sharks reached the county semifinals. He and Stiles (27 points) will be leaders in the quest for the playoffs.

WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES

Coach: Drew Peters

2015 record: 3-12

Key players

Zak Jones, M, Sr.

Dylan Laube, A, Soph.

Devin Laube, A, Sr.

Brian Haley, D, Sr.

Tristan Hogan, D, Jr.

Outlook: The team has more depth than it’s had in seven years, said Peters. Dylan had 45 points last season and Jones added 25.

DEER PARK FALCONS

Coach: Mike McLaughlin

2015 record: 3-12

Key players

Jarett Bonser, D, Jr.

Kevin Loeber, M/A, Jr.

Ayinde Briggs, M, Sr.

Joe Rendino, G, Sr.

Nick Rendino, M, Sr.

Outlook: Bonser, a four-year starter bound for Loyola, is the anchor of an athletic defense.

COMSEWOGUE WARRIORS

Coach: Pete Mitchell

2015 record: 7-8

Key players

Jake MacGregor, G, Sr.

Matt Spahr, M, Sr.

Steven Reed, D, Sr.

Will Snelders, A, Jr.

Trevor Kennedy, M, Sr.

Outlook: The perennial playoff team missed the postseason last year, but is hoping to get back there behind MacGregor, a Marist commit, and a strong defense.

GLENN KNIGHTS

Coach: Jeff Capri

2015 record: 7-7

Key players

Chris Forsberg, M, Sr.

Wayne White, M, Sr.

Matt Tufano, A, Jr.

Kyle Tiernan, D, Jr.

Nick Torzilli, A, Jr.

Outlook: The team is poised to make noise behind Forsberg and White, a Stony Brook commit.

SUFFOLK III

BABYLON PANTHERS

Coach: John Greaney

2015 record: 15-1

Key players

Brian Boehm, A/M, Sr.

Sean Quigley, D, Sr.

Adam Gumbardo, D, Sr.

Jerry Brown, M, Sr.

Nick Antolini, A, Sr.

Outlook: Boehm is a do-it-all player and K’Shean Reid, a senior defender headed to Suffolk County Community College, could be in for a breakout year.

CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

Coach: Kevin Scott

2015 record: 8-9

Key players

Andrew Zito, M/FO, Sr.

Keegan Maxwell, A, Jr.

Jimmy Lewis, D, Sr.

Anthony Navas, D, Sr.

Deny Amaya, A, Sr.

Outlook: Zito (36 goals, 41 assists), and Maxwell (33 goals, 38 assists) are two of the top offensive players in the division. The team returns 80 percent of its defense, said Scott.

MATTITUCK/SOUTHOLD/GREENPORT TUCKERS

Coach: John Amato

2015 record: 12-4

Key players

Tim Schmidt, A, Sr.

Dylan Marlborough, FO/M, Sr.

Jeff Hauser, M, Sr.

Gage Suglia, D, Jr.

Cullem Glenn, D, Sr.

Outlook: Schmidt (85 points) and Marlborough, who won 86 percent of faceoffs, said Amato, are leaders on a team expecting big things after reaching the county finals for the first time in school history.

PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

Coach: Taylor Forstell

2015 record: 7-7

Key players

Max Scandale, M, Sr.

Chandler Sciara, M, Jr.

Brian Mark, A, Jr.

Garret Hiz, D, Sr.

Marco Scarda, A, Sr.

Outlook: Royals reached the playoffs in their inaugural varsity season and hopes to build on that. Mark had 56 points and Scandale (Pace) had 36.

MERCY MONARCHS

Coach: Travis Baskin

2015 record: 0-12

Key players

Jared Belez, G, Sr.

Liam Martin, M, Sr.

Sam Shraje, D, Sr.

John Viola, A, Jr.

Billy Giglio, M/FO Sr.

Outlook: The first-year coach said this will be a rebuilding year with a focus on conditioning and learning. Belez enters his second season in net.

SOUTHAMPTON/ROSS MARINERS

Coach: Matt Babb

2015 record: 2-11

Key players

Jack Schleicher, M, Sr.

Nick Bontempo, A, Sr.

Jack Brown, M, Jr.

Connor Rozzi, A, Fr.

Dominic Moore, M, Sr.

Outlook: The addition of Schleicher and Brown, who join the team from East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson, could help a playoff push. EBP will not field a varsity team this season.

HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

Coach: John Armenia

2015 record: 6-8

Key players

Travis Flynn, M, Sr.

Johnny Nolan, M/FO, Jr.

Jack Sheridan, D, Soph.

Tyler Nolan, A, Fr.

Justin Strecker, M, Sr.

Outlook: Armenia, a second year coach, said his defense has no upperclassmen. The midfield is strong and Nolan, an all-around athlete, could play a big role on attack.