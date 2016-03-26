Suffolk boys lacrosse preview
SUFFOLK I
NORTHPORT TIGERS
Coach: George Searing
2015 record: 17-2
Key players
Finn Goonan, D, Sr.
Rob Dosch, D, Sr.
John Tabert, M, Sr.
Ryan Magnuson, M, Jr.
Connor Cronin, M, Jr.
Outlook: Defense and midfield are mostly intact for the reigning League I champions. Expect a playoff run behind Goonan, a Michigan commit. Brennan Whelan, a basketball standout, is a new addition to the offense.
WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS
Coach: Jay Negus
2015 record: 17-3
Key players
John Day, D, Sr.
Connor Grippe, A/M, Sr.
Eddie Munoz, M, Jr.
Dom Pryor, M, Jr.
Jake Giaquinto, M/FO, Sr.
Outlook: Day, bound for West Point, and Stony Brook commits Grippe and Munoz lead a team that reached the Suffolk title game.
CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS
Coach: Brett Jeffares
2015 record: 14-2
Key players
Dylan Finazzo, FO/M, Sr.
Matthew Oehl, A, Sr.
Jack Richardson, M, Sr.
George Wichelns, A, Soph.
Dan Lewis, D, Sr.
Outlook: Coming off the best season in program history. Finazzo, who Jeffares said was 87 percent on faceoffs, is one of many senior leaders on a team that could contend deep into the playoffs.
COMMACK COUGARS
Coach: James Montana
2015 record: 8-9
Key players
C.J. Trenkle, D, Sr.
Kevin Snyder, M/FO, Jr.
Tommy Dugan, M, Sr.
Bobby Abshire, M, Soph.
Alex Targe, G, Jr.
Outlook: Snyder’s work on faceoffs could help a balanced offense. The team’s strength is its defense, led by Trenkle.
FLOYD COLONIALS
Coach: Desmond Megna
2015 record: 6-10
Key players
Matt Murphy, M, Sr.
Brandon Desmond, D, Sr.
Justin Oppici, M, Jr.
Cameron Rossi, D, Jr.
Jarrod Mullaly, A, Sr.
Outlook: Four defensive starters return to team with a new up-tempo offense.
HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS
Coach: Gordie Hodgson
2015 record: 15-3
Key players
Nick DiPietro, D, Sr.
Andre Gomez, M, Sr.
Joe Wulforst, A, Sr.
Joe Tesoriero, A, Sr.
Sean Lulley, A, Jr.
Outlook: DiPietro, a five-year starter and two-year captain, is committed to Syracuse. The reigning league champions have many returners, but a new goalie.
HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST COLTS
Coach: Tom Rooney
2015 record: 11-7
Key players
Cam Mule, A, Jr.
Riley Forte, M, Sr.
Jensen Corabi, A/M, Jr.
Christian Mule, A/M, Fr.
Anthony Lucarelli, D, Sr.
Outlook: NCAA Division I talent in Cam Mule (Duke) and Forte (Hofstra) are big boosts for the athletic team. Football standout Lucarelli could make an impact on defense.
SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS
Coach: Jason Lambert
2015 record: 18-2
Key players
Gerard Arceri, FO/M, Sr.
Dan Rooney, A, Sr.
Connor Desimone, M/A, Jr.
Bobby Burns, M, Jr.
Luke Eschbach, M, Jr.
Outlook: Four offensive starters return for Suffolk Class A champions. Arceri, a Penn State commit, and Rooney could lead the team to its third straight county title and beyond.
SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS
Coach: Bobby Moltisanti Jr.
2015 record: 13-3
Key players
Danny Varello, M, Sr.
Jimmy Caddigan, A, Jr.
Danny Riley, M, Jr.
Kyle Zawadzki, A, Soph.
Danny Caroussos, A, Sr.
Outlook: Varello, a 6-0, 190-pound Syracuse commit, is one of six starters returning from a team that reached the Suffolk final four.
LONGWOOD LIONS
Coach: Chris DeLuca
2015 record: 3-13
Key players
Josh Carlino, M, Sr.
Tyler Otto, M, Sr.
Jacob Ortiz, G, Jr.
Kyle Ortiz, A, Sr.
Kyle George, D, Sr.
Outlook: First-year coach DeLuca has a strong group of seniors at all positions.
MIDDLE COUNTRY MAD DOGS
Coach: Chris Siragusa
2015 record: 8-7
Key players
Kyle Stemke, M, Sr.
Brian Stemke, D, Sr.
Cole DeMaille, A/M, Sr.
Declan Canevar, M/FO, Sr.
Thomas Long, D, Jr.
Outlook: The senior-laden team looks to make the playoffs for a second consecutive year. Kyle Stemke led the team with 22 goals and eight assists.
PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS
Coach: Frank Padolecchia
2015 record: 3-13
Key players
Anthony Zeo, G, Jr.
Sean Stockton, M, Jr.
Tyler Trinca, A, Jr.
Lukas Peregoy, D, Soph.
Kevin Murphy, M, Soph.
Outlook: Many first-year starters, including Zeo in net. Murphy, a transfer from St. John the Baptist, helps at midfield.
SACHEM EAST FLAMING ARROWS
Coach: Rob Murphy
2015 record: 10-5
Key players
Mike Bollinger, G, Sr.
Cody Solmosy, M, Sr.
Brian Williams, A, Sr.
Kyle Shanahan, D, Sr.
Justin Napolitano, D, Sr.
Outlook: Primed for another playoff run, said Murphym the team has senior leadership and is strong in transition.
SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS
Coach: Paul Benway
2015 record: 13-5
Key players
Tom Haun, M, Sr.
James Avanzato, M, Jr.
Jacob Giacalone, G, Sr.
Dylan Rhatigan, A, Sr.
Shawn Raum, FO/M, Sr.
Outlook: First-year coach Benway has Division I talent on offense in Haun (Stony Brook) and Avanzato (Maryland). Giacalone leads a mostly new defense.
BAY SHORE MARAUDERS
Coach: Tim Cox
2015 record: 9-7
Key players
Matt Ilchuk, A, Jr.
Will DeCamp, G, Sr.
Xander Cosenza, M/A, Jr.
Ted Nagengast, M, Jr.
Phil Glynn, M, Sr.
Outlook: DeCamp, a 6-1, 245-pound Cortland commit, is a force in goal. The team has only four seniors, but is solid on offense.
WHITMAN WILDCATS
Coach: Bob Howell
2015 record: 10-6
Key players
Shane Brennan, G, Sr.
Matt Stockfeder, M, Sr.
Scott Manning, A, Sr.
Colin O’Hara, A, Sr.
Spencer DeRosa, D, Sr.
Outlook: Brennan, bound for Towson, saved 70.71 percent of shots that came his way last season, said Howell. Whitman has experience and talent, a good combination for a deep playoff run.
WEST ISLIP LIONS
Coach: Scott Craig
2015 record: 11-7
Key players
Conor Smith, A, Sr.
Mike Lombardi, A, Sr.
Dan Mottes, D, Sr.
Trevor Wills, M Sr.
C.J. Scharf, M, Sr.
Outlook: Smith, a Penn State commit, had 72 points last season. He’ll lead the experienced team alongside Lombardi, who had 48 points.
COPIAGUE EAGLES
Coach: George Zembrzycki
2015 record: 1-14
Key players
Mordecai Burt, M, Sr.
Johan Corona, D, Sr.
Charles Haynes, M, Sr.
Sean Walsh, M, Jr.
Matthew Spadone, A, Jr.
Outlook: Zembrzycki said he expects improved stick skills and lacrosse I.Q. this season. Burt led the team with 10 goals and 15 assists. Look for eighth-grader Jonathan Angel, who is starting on the attack.
LINDENHURST BULLDOGS
Coach: Thomas McCandless
2015 record: 6-10
Key players
Steve Ramirez, M, Jr.
Joe Palmeri, M, Sr.
Matt Murphy, A, Jr.
Jack McGill, D, Jr.
Dan Byrnes, D, Sr.
Outlook: Duo of Ramirez, an Albany commit who had 46 goals, and Palmeri, who had 14 goals and 24 assists, lead a team building on experience.
BRENTWOOD INDIANS
Coach: Keith Greene
2015 record: 0-15
Key players
Joseph Watson, A/M, Sr.
Erick Bustillo, M, Sr.
Michael Torres, A, Sr.
Borman Vasquez, G, Sr.
Rodrigo Aguirre, G, Sr.
Outlook: First-year coach said his team hopes to be more athletic this season after adding seven players.
RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES
Coach: Vic Guadagnino
2015 record: 8-9
Key players
Blake Carrara, D, Sr.
Jacob Coleman, G, Jr.
Austin Fitzpatrick, M, Sr.
Ben Weir, M, Sr.
Connor Grauer, A, Soph.
Outlook: Carrara, a Maryland commit, and Coleman, who is headed to Hofstra, lead a strong defense.
HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Kevin Travis
2015 record: 5-11
Key players
Garrett Moya, A, Jr.
Austin Reda, M, Jr.
Nat Amato, M, Soph.
Mark Rafuse, M, Jr.
Ryan Stive, D, Jr.
Outlook: The team moved up to the top division, and hopes to reach the playoffs behind Marquette commit Moya, who had 36 goals and 17 assists last year.
NORTH BABYLON BULLDOGS
Coach: Mike Gongas
2015 record: 6-10
Key players
Nick Grassa, M, Sr.
Jared Zeigler, A, Jr.
Anthony Peters, D, Jr.
Jack Shires, G, Sr.
Chris Irizarry, M, Sr.
Outlook: Grassa, a LIU Post commit, leads the midfield and football quarterback Zeigler is an asset on attack.
SUFFOLK II
SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS
Coach: Mike Taylor
2015 record: 14-2
Key players
Chris Gray, A, Jr.
Jason Curran, A, Sr.
Jon Constant, A, Sr.
Danny Cassidy, D, Jr.
Kevin Cutinella, M, Jr.
Outlook: With the starting offense and defense intact, it’s going to be a good season for the team that reached the Suffolk semifinals. The Wildcats have Division I talent across the field, and a star junior in Gray.
MILLER PLACE PANTHERS
Coach: Keith Lizzi
2015 record: 12-5
Key players
Kevin Gersbeck, M, Jr.
Joe Bartolotto, M, Jr.
Jack Walsh, A, Jr.
Chris Nielsen, A, Sr.
Anthony Beck, FO/M, Jr.
Outlook: The team is young after graduating 13 seniors, but has a talented junior class with potential for a playoff run. Gersbeck (Lehigh) and Nielsen each had 39 points last year. Walsh is a Stony Brook commit.
BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS
Coach: Mike Luce
2015 record: 7-8
Key players
Robert Johnson, D, Sr.
Vin Lombardi, D, Sr.
Jack White, A, Sr.
Chris Pickel, M, Sr.
Brandon Croteau, D, Sr.
Outlook: Things are looking up after a down year with Johnson and Lombard heading the defense.
SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES
Coach: Don Fleming
2015 record: 12-6
Key players
Jack Coan, M, Jr.
Joey Sichenzia, G, Sr.
Liam Bailey, M, Sr.
Jason Intermesoli, A, Jr.
Rob Zeigler, D, Jr.
Outlook: Coan, a football standout, quarterbacks the offense. Sayville reached the county finals last year and has high expectations with new coach Fleming.
MT. SINAI MUSTANGS
Coach: Harold Drumm
2015 record: 13-3
Key players
Griffin McGrath, M, Sr.
Lucas Capobianco-Hogan, D, Jr.
Michael Hagenberger, M, Soph.
Ross Dibetta, D, Sr.
Jason Shlonsky, M, Jr.
Outlook: The reigning Class B Suffolk champions aim to play an up-tempo game behind McGrath, who is committed to Albany. Hagenberger could build on his strong rookie year.
BELLPORT CLIPPERS
Coach: Jamie Fabian
2015 record: 4-11
Key players
Ryan Schaeffer, A, Sr.
James Morrell, M, Jr.
Jeremy Doucette, G, Sr.
Kenny Wickline, M, Sr.
Jack Kiernan, D, Sr.
Outlook: Nine starters return from a team that went 4-1. Schaeffer, a St. John’s commit, leads the pack.
ISLIP BUCCANEERS
Coach: Keith Scheidel
2015 record: 10-5
Key players
James Rao, FO/M, Sr.
Sean McDonough, D, Sr.
Teddy McLoughlin, D, Soph.
Mike Bienkowski, M, Soph.
Ethan Rall, M, Soph.
Outlook: Strength at the faceoff X behind Rao, who is committed to Stony Brook. Fellow Seawolves commit McDonough heads a talented defense.
WEST BABYLON EAGLES
Coach: Kevin Hennessy
2015 record: 5-11
Key plalyers:
Jake Satterley, A, Sr.
John McMahon, M, Sr.
Dylan Ott, A, Jr.
Nick Toumbacaris, D, Sr.
Jon Flores, M, Sr.
Outlook: Hennessy hopes senior leadership will go a long way after a some close losses last season. Satterley, a Quinnipiac commit, had 40 points last year.
KINGS PARK KINGSMEN
Coach: James Simpson
2015 record: 2-14
Key players
Jimmy Gadaletta, M, Sr.
Jac Cutillo, M, Jr.
Kevin Reichardt, D, Sr.
Nick Galiota, FO, Sr.
Andrew Mederios, A, Soph.
Outlook: The strength is in the midfield with Gadaletta, a Sacret Heart commit, and Cutillo, who is headed for West Point. Connor Hull, a junior transfer from Chaminade, could make an impact for the attack.
HAUPPAUGE EAGLES
Coach: Jim Konen
2015 record: 7-9
Key players
Jimmy Connelly, M/A, Sr.
Ryan Nawrocki, M/A, Sr.
Jack Sperra, D, Sr.
Dominick Paresi, M, Jr.
Nicholas Paresi, M, Jr.
Outlook: Connelly and Nawrocki could be tough to stop, said Konen. The team is looking to improve after losing five games by one goal.
ROCKY POINT EAGLES
Coach: Mike Bowler
2015 record: 5-10
Key players
Anthony DeVito, M, Sr.
Timothy Yannucci, A, Sr.
Kyle Gardner, D, Sr.
Vinnie Toronto, A, Sr.
Jake Wandle, A, Soph.
Outlook: Young team, with only four starters returning, but defense could be a strong suit.
EAST ISLIP REDMEN
Coach: Chad Spruyt
2015 record: 7-7
Key players
Jack Hannigan, A, Sr.
Brian Hannigan, M, Jr.
James Philbin, M, Jr.
Chris Higgins, M, Jr.
Brendan Cutrone, D, Soph.
Outlook: Jack, committed to St. Joseph’s, and Brian, who is bound for Stony Brook, are sparks for Spruyt, who is entering his second season.
HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES
Coach: Glenn Lavey
2015 record: 12-5
Key players
Quintin McKenna, A, Sr.
Jack Walsh, FO/M, Sr.
Sam Bergson, D, Jr.
Owen Lamerson, A, Sr.
Vince Catenacci, M, Sr.
Outlook: There are many new faces, but McKenna, an Adelphi commit, returns to lead the team.
EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS
Coach: Kevin Huff
2015 record: 9-8
Key players
Zach Clemente, M/A, Sr.
Brandon Stiles, A/M, Jr.
Chris Sparacino, M, Sr.
Mitchell Johnson, D, Sr.
Hunter Mason, M/D, Jr.
Outlook: Clemente scored 59 points as the Sharks reached the county semifinals. He and Stiles (27 points) will be leaders in the quest for the playoffs.
WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES
Coach: Drew Peters
2015 record: 3-12
Key players
Zak Jones, M, Sr.
Dylan Laube, A, Soph.
Devin Laube, A, Sr.
Brian Haley, D, Sr.
Tristan Hogan, D, Jr.
Outlook: The team has more depth than it’s had in seven years, said Peters. Dylan had 45 points last season and Jones added 25.
DEER PARK FALCONS
Coach: Mike McLaughlin
2015 record: 3-12
Key players
Jarett Bonser, D, Jr.
Kevin Loeber, M/A, Jr.
Ayinde Briggs, M, Sr.
Joe Rendino, G, Sr.
Nick Rendino, M, Sr.
Outlook: Bonser, a four-year starter bound for Loyola, is the anchor of an athletic defense.
COMSEWOGUE WARRIORS
Coach: Pete Mitchell
2015 record: 7-8
Key players
Jake MacGregor, G, Sr.
Matt Spahr, M, Sr.
Steven Reed, D, Sr.
Will Snelders, A, Jr.
Trevor Kennedy, M, Sr.
Outlook: The perennial playoff team missed the postseason last year, but is hoping to get back there behind MacGregor, a Marist commit, and a strong defense.
GLENN KNIGHTS
Coach: Jeff Capri
2015 record: 7-7
Key players
Chris Forsberg, M, Sr.
Wayne White, M, Sr.
Matt Tufano, A, Jr.
Kyle Tiernan, D, Jr.
Nick Torzilli, A, Jr.
Outlook: The team is poised to make noise behind Forsberg and White, a Stony Brook commit.
SUFFOLK III
BABYLON PANTHERS
Coach: John Greaney
2015 record: 15-1
Key players
Brian Boehm, A/M, Sr.
Sean Quigley, D, Sr.
Adam Gumbardo, D, Sr.
Jerry Brown, M, Sr.
Nick Antolini, A, Sr.
Outlook: Boehm is a do-it-all player and K’Shean Reid, a senior defender headed to Suffolk County Community College, could be in for a breakout year.
CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS
Coach: Kevin Scott
2015 record: 8-9
Key players
Andrew Zito, M/FO, Sr.
Keegan Maxwell, A, Jr.
Jimmy Lewis, D, Sr.
Anthony Navas, D, Sr.
Deny Amaya, A, Sr.
Outlook: Zito (36 goals, 41 assists), and Maxwell (33 goals, 38 assists) are two of the top offensive players in the division. The team returns 80 percent of its defense, said Scott.
MATTITUCK/SOUTHOLD/GREENPORT TUCKERS
Coach: John Amato
2015 record: 12-4
Key players
Tim Schmidt, A, Sr.
Dylan Marlborough, FO/M, Sr.
Jeff Hauser, M, Sr.
Gage Suglia, D, Jr.
Cullem Glenn, D, Sr.
Outlook: Schmidt (85 points) and Marlborough, who won 86 percent of faceoffs, said Amato, are leaders on a team expecting big things after reaching the county finals for the first time in school history.
PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS
Coach: Taylor Forstell
2015 record: 7-7
Key players
Max Scandale, M, Sr.
Chandler Sciara, M, Jr.
Brian Mark, A, Jr.
Garret Hiz, D, Sr.
Marco Scarda, A, Sr.
Outlook: Royals reached the playoffs in their inaugural varsity season and hopes to build on that. Mark had 56 points and Scandale (Pace) had 36.
MERCY MONARCHS
Coach: Travis Baskin
2015 record: 0-12
Key players
Jared Belez, G, Sr.
Liam Martin, M, Sr.
Sam Shraje, D, Sr.
John Viola, A, Jr.
Billy Giglio, M/FO Sr.
Outlook: The first-year coach said this will be a rebuilding year with a focus on conditioning and learning. Belez enters his second season in net.
SOUTHAMPTON/ROSS MARINERS
Coach: Matt Babb
2015 record: 2-11
Key players
Jack Schleicher, M, Sr.
Nick Bontempo, A, Sr.
Jack Brown, M, Jr.
Connor Rozzi, A, Fr.
Dominic Moore, M, Sr.
Outlook: The addition of Schleicher and Brown, who join the team from East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson, could help a playoff push. EBP will not field a varsity team this season.
HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN
Coach: John Armenia
2015 record: 6-8
Key players
Travis Flynn, M, Sr.
Johnny Nolan, M/FO, Jr.
Jack Sheridan, D, Soph.
Tyler Nolan, A, Fr.
Justin Strecker, M, Sr.
Outlook: Armenia, a second year coach, said his defense has no upperclassmen. The midfield is strong and Nolan, an all-around athlete, could play a big role on attack.