Suffolk Boys Tennis Division Championship results

Boys doubles finalist Cooper Lacetera of Westhampton with the forehand volley at the net. (May 18, 2012) Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Gene Morris
Division I Results:
At Smithtown East High School
Singles Final: No. 1 Zain Ali (Hills East) defeated No. 2 Kyle Alper (Hills East), 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Singles Consolation:  No. 6 Justin Park defeated No. 4 Aziz Rashidzada with an injury default.
Doubles Final: No. 1 Duane Davis and Dylan Davis (Hills West) defeated No. 2 Nick Fox and Cory Seltman (Commack), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
No. 4 Grant Rosenberg and Roger Cheng (Hills East) defeated No. 3 Travis Leaf and Ross Reifmann (Hills East), 6-4, 6-3.
Division II Results:
At East Islip High School
Singles Final: No. 2 Tyree Grimsley (North Babylon) defeated No. 1 Lynus Fortaleza (North Babylon), 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Singles Consolation: No. 6 Faran Nazir (Deer Park) defeated No. 4 Nick Troiano (Connetquot), 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles Final: No. 2 Kevin Nowakowski and Andrew Hegarty (East Islip) defeated No. 1 Matt Talamo and Matt Croce (East Islip), 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles Consolation: No. 5 Kyle Jeran and David Perdomo (Islip) defeated No. 3 Andrew Keach and Tim Bryant (Bay Shore), 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.
Division III Results:
At Patchogue-Medford High School
Singles Final: No. 1 Stephen Gruppuso (Bayport-Blue Point) defeated No. 2 Cole Laffitte (Ward Melville), 6-1, 6-1
Singles Consolation: No. 3 Dan Marzagalli (Patchogue-Medford) defeated No. 5 Jordan Diamond (Mount Sinai), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles Final: No. 4 Mitchell Berger and Daniel Redlinger (Ward Melville) defeated No. 2 Conrad Dagum and Damiano Milana (Ward Melville), 5-7, 7-6, 7-.
Doubles Consolation: No. 1 Chris Wang and Kenny Chiu (Sachem East) defeated Tyler Grosse and Max Huffman (Bayport-Blue Point), 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.
Division IV Results:
At William Floyd High School
Singles Final: No. 1 Cooper Lacetera (Westhampton) defeated No. 2 Chris Kuhnle (Shoreham-Wading River), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Singles Consolation: No. 3 Jan Menke (Ross) defeated No. 5 Julian MacGurn (Southampton), 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles Final: No. 2 Zach Ellenhorn and Brian Schwartz (Westhampton) defeated No. 1 Dan Okin and Harrison Rowen (Ross), 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles Consolation: No. 6 Alex Grun and Elliot Laguardia (Southampton) defeated Nick West and Tom Strideron (Shoreham-Wading River), 7-6, 7-6 (7-4), in the consolation match.

