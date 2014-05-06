Suffolk Boys Tennis Division Championship results

Division I Results:

At Smithtown East High School

Singles Final: No. 1 Zain Ali (Hills East) defeated No. 2 Kyle Alper (Hills East), 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

Singles Consolation: No. 6 Justin Park defeated No. 4 Aziz Rashidzada with an injury default.

Doubles Final: No. 1 Duane Davis and Dylan Davis (Hills West) defeated No. 2 Nick Fox and Cory Seltman (Commack), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Doubles Consolation: Consolation

No. 4 Grant Rosenberg and Roger Cheng (Hills East) defeated No. 3 Travis Leaf and Ross Reifmann (Hills East), 6-4, 6-3.

Division II Results:

At East Islip High School

Singles Final: No. 2 Tyree Grimsley (North Babylon) defeated No. 1 Lynus Fortaleza (North Babylon), 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Singles Consolation: No. 6 Faran Nazir (Deer Park) defeated No. 4 Nick Troiano (Connetquot), 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles Final: No. 2 Kevin Nowakowski and Andrew Hegarty (East Islip) defeated No. 1 Matt Talamo and Matt Croce (East Islip), 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles Consolation: No. 5 Kyle Jeran and David Perdomo (Islip) defeated No. 3 Andrew Keach and Tim Bryant (Bay Shore), 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Division III Results:

At Patchogue-Medford High School

Singles Final: No. 1 Stephen Gruppuso (Bayport-Blue Point) defeated No. 2 Cole Laffitte (Ward Melville), 6-1, 6-1

Singles Consolation: No. 3 Dan Marzagalli (Patchogue-Medford) defeated No. 5 Jordan Diamond (Mount Sinai), 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles Final: No. 4 Mitchell Berger and Daniel Redlinger (Ward Melville) defeated No. 2 Conrad Dagum and Damiano Milana (Ward Melville), 5-7, 7-6, 7-.

Doubles Consolation: No. 1 Chris Wang and Kenny Chiu (Sachem East) defeated Tyler Grosse and Max Huffman (Bayport-Blue Point), 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

Division IV Results:

At William Floyd High School

Singles Final: No. 1 Cooper Lacetera (Westhampton) defeated No. 2 Chris Kuhnle (Shoreham-Wading River), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Singles Consolation: No. 3 Jan Menke (Ross) defeated No. 5 Julian MacGurn (Southampton), 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles Final: No. 2 Zach Ellenhorn and Brian Schwartz (Westhampton) defeated No. 1 Dan Okin and Harrison Rowen (Ross), 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles Consolation: No. 6 Alex Grun and Elliot Laguardia (Southampton) defeated Nick West and Tom Strideron (Shoreham-Wading River), 7-6, 7-6 (7-4), in the consolation match.

