Suffolk League II wrestling championship results
Suffolk League III -- Championship Final, At Smithtown East:
99 – Sparacio (NB) dec. Trezza (SME) 5-1
106 – O'Neill (NB) dec. McShane (West Islip) 6-2
113 – Scully (New) dec. Sobotker (NB), 9-4
120 – Swanson (SW) major dec. Pat Ortiz (Cent), 11-0
126 – Nieves (New) major dec. Wolff (BS), 12-3
132 – Colonna(NB) dec. Force (SME) 5-3
138 – Bailey (NB) dec. Brutus (Bay Shore) 3-1
145 – Caporaso (SME) dec. Shires (NB) 2-0
152 – Outcault (SME) dec. Colloca (West Islip) 4-3
160 – Micari (New) dec. Krivosta (SE), 4-2
170 – O'Malley (SME) dec. Stewart (SME) 9-2
182 – Fajardo (New) injury default over Morillo (WI)
195 – Grassa (NB) dec. Lange (Smithtown West) 3-1
220 – Vittoria (SME) pinned Powell (NB) 5:40
285 – Lopez (SME) pinned Ahmes (Centereach) 5:00
Most Pins/Least Time — Sam O'Malley (170, Smithtown East), 2 pins, 1:08.
Most Outstanding Wrestler — Kyle Scully (Newfield, 113).
Team scores — Smithtown East 277.5, North Babylon 222.5, Centereach 114, Smithtown West 107, Newfield 102.5, West Islip 102.5, Bay Shore 77.