News

Suffolk League II wrestling championship results

Sam O'Malley (white headgear) from Smithtown East wrestles Tom Flanagan...

Sam O'Malley (white headgear) from Smithtown East wrestles Tom Flanagan (red headgear) from Connetquot in the 152-pound weight class. (Jan. 5, 2013) Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Newsday.com

Suffolk League III -- Championship Final, At Smithtown East:

99 – Sparacio (NB) dec. Trezza (SME) 5-1

106 – O'Neill (NB) dec. McShane (West Islip) 6-2

113 – Scully (New) dec. Sobotker (NB), 9-4

120 – Swanson (SW) major dec. Pat Ortiz (Cent), 11-0

126 – Nieves (New) major dec. Wolff (BS), 12-3

132 – Colonna(NB) dec. Force (SME) 5-3

138 – Bailey (NB) dec. Brutus (Bay Shore) 3-1

145 – Caporaso (SME) dec. Shires (NB) 2-0

152 – Outcault (SME) dec. Colloca (West Islip) 4-3

160 – Micari (New) dec. Krivosta (SE), 4-2

170 – O'Malley (SME) dec. Stewart (SME) 9-2

182 – Fajardo (New) injury default over Morillo (WI)

195 – Grassa (NB) dec. Lange (Smithtown West) 3-1

220 – Vittoria (SME) pinned Powell (NB) 5:40

285 – Lopez (SME) pinned Ahmes (Centereach) 5:00

Most Pins/Least Time — Sam O'Malley (170, Smithtown East), 2 pins, 1:08.

Most Outstanding Wrestler — Kyle Scully (Newfield, 113).

Team scores — Smithtown East 277.5, North Babylon 222.5, Centereach 114, Smithtown West 107, Newfield 102.5, West Islip 102.5, Bay Shore 77.

Didn't find what you were looking for?