Suffolk police investigate suspicious fire

Investigators are looking into the cause of a suspicious fire that nearly gutted a vacant home in Dix Hills early Sunday morning.

Tom Magno, first assistant chief of the Dix Hills Fire Department, said his department learned about the fire at a home on Majestic Drive at about 2:22 a.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found the two-story home in flames. Magno said initial firefighting efforts were hampered by high winds, but crews got the major portion of the fire knocked down within 15 minutes.

Part of the second floor collapsed during the fire, he said.

The Commack, Greenlawn and Melville fire departments also responded.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Magno said the fire is being investigated as suspicious by the Suffolk County Police arson squad.