Robber stole narcotics from Hauppauge supermarket pharmacy, police say

Suffolk detectives are searching for the masked man who entered the pharmacy of a Hauppauge ShopRite store on Sunday afternoon, demanded prescription drugs and ran away after a clerk complied.

The man entered the ShopRite at 335 Nesconset Hwy. at about 1:30 p.m. and asked for the narcotics, but displayed no weapon, Suffolk police said. The employee complied and the man fled south toward Route 111.

The suspect was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a ski mask with sunglasses, a dark-colored sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Police request that anyone with information about the robbery call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.