Suffolk Treasurer gives up county car

Newly appointed Suffolk Treasurer Barry Paul took an economizing step by giving up a county car and directing that his chief deputy Doug Sutherland's auto be made a pool vehicle.

Paul, a $132,000 county executive aide, started as treasurer Thursday, succeeding Angie Carpenter, now Islip Town supervisor. Paul will make $187,000 a year until November when a successor will be elected to serve the last two years of Carpenter's unexpired term.

The treasurer job merges into Republican Comptroller John Kennedy's office in 2018. Legis. Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore) said of Paul's move: "He's getting a $55,000 a year raise. Not taking a county car is all but meaningless."-- Rick Brand