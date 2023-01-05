SUNY Oneonta announces new provost

Jan. 5—SUNY Oneonta will have a new provost this spring.

According to a media release from the university, Dr. Enrique Morales-Díaz will take over as provost and vice president for academic affairs on March 13.

Morales-Díaz comes to SUNY Oneonta from Westfield State University in Massachusetts, where he is currently the assistant provost.

At Oneonta, he will serve as the chief academic officer and member of the president's cabinet and executive staff. He will "provide inclusive leadership and strategic direction for the Division of Academic Affairs and promote cross-divisional collaboration to broaden and build opportunities for student success and scholarly achievements," the release said. He will also work with faculty and staff across campus on initiatives surrounding academic program development, co-curricular programs, enrollment and retention, and access and inclusion.

"I am grateful and honored to join the SUNY Oneonta community as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs," Morales-Díaz said in the release. "I have always strived to be open and communicative, and collaborative and inclusive in decision-making, and these are qualities I will bring to this role. I look forward to engaging with the faculty, staff and students to contribute to the excellent ongoing work of fostering a campus community that promotes and emphasizes student success."

According to the release, Morales-Díaz began his career in Oneonta in 2000 as a teaching fellow and faculty member at Hartwick College. During that time, he also taught courses in the Africana and Latinx Studies and Women's and Gender Studies programs at SUNY Oneonta.

"Dr. Morales-Díaz has a demonstrated commitment to prioritizing student success, starting with his many years in the classroom and in his roles as a student-centered academic leader," SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said. "His extensive experience with initiatives surrounding curriculum development, faculty affairs, student success, enrollment and retention, diversity and inclusion, assessment and more are all qualifications we sought for our next chief academic officer. I also look forward to working with Dr. Morales-Díaz as we continue to strengthen SUNY Oneonta's role throughout Otsego County and with our community partners."

Morales-Díaz holds a Ph.D. in Hispanic Studies from the University at Albany, SUNY where he also earned an M.A. in Latin American & Caribbean Studies, and an M.A. in Hispanic Studies. He earned his B.A. in Spanish and Latin American Studies at SUNY Brockport. He is currently finishing his doctoral thesis in Higher Education Administration at Northeastern University, according to the release.

