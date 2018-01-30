Super Bowl LII: Tom Brady back to wearing gloves with six days to go

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Patriots come to Super Bowl LII with some health issues.

It starts with Tom Brady, who last week had stitches removed from his right thumb, which he cut four days before the AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars on Jan. 21.

Brady wore black gloves during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday but didn’t appear to have any issues with the thumb as he autographed his cookbook and shook hands with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Brady, whose status was uncertain for the AFC Championship Game, completed his first seven passes en route to going 26-for-38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

It was surprising to see Brady wearing gloves as he addressed the media Monday night. After the Jaguars game, he didn’t wear a glove as he spoke with reporters.

Brady is expected to be fine for the Super Bowl, but there is uncertainty regarding tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered a concussion in the AFC title game.

Gronkowski must pass the concussion protocol before getting cleared to practice. He was not available to the media Monday night.

Losing Gronkowski would be a major blow to the Patriots, as he presents major matchup problems.

Gronkowski had 105 catches for 1,084 yards with eight touchdowns in 2017. In two Super Bowls, he has eight catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Patriots starting cornerback Malcolm Butler also missed the media session with an illness. Butler led the Patriots with 12 pass breakups and had two interceptions this season.