Super Bowl LII: Patriots’ Trey Flowers worked construction at age 5

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers knew about hard work at an early age. Growing up in Huntsville, Alabama, Flowers started working for his father’s trucking company at age 5.

“We pretty much grew up in the summers, and when you don’t have school, just go working for them,” Flowers said. “I was 5 or 6 being on the [construction] site, just fetching the tools and getting stuff, but the older I got, the more I did.”

Flowers said he stopped working on sites when he became an upperclassman in high school.

So what was his favorite task?

“Build houses,” he said. “Putting up shingles and things like that.”

Least favorite task?

“Landscaping. Just digging. Dig trenches.”

The manual labor taught Flowers a lot.

“Understand hard work,” he said. “Understand what it takes to be successful and get something done and wake up every day with a purpose or something to do to be productive. It definitely taught me hard work.”