Sweden dislodges Canada for gold in women's curling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Anette Norberg put her hands to her face and let loose with a joyous whoop. She embraced her teammates and raised her right arm.

Same foursome, same result: gold.

Norberg and her Swedish "sisters" played through the din of a cowbell-clanging crowd Friday, going the distance in defending their title from Turin four years ago. They beat Cheryl Bernard's Canadian team 7-6 in an extra 11th end to spoil the party for the host country.

Bernard leaned on her broom as she watched Norberg's final offering settle right on target, then scurried down the ice to try to save the day just one more time. But Bernard's best attempt to bump Norberg's rock a little further away fell short, the crowd hanging on her shot and then turning silent.

"It'll be one of those shots I won't forget," Bernard said.

Norberg took out one Canadian stone to score two in the 10th and tie it, forcing one more end.

The Swedish skip describes her on-ice demeanor as being in a "bubble," with a laser focus and stone-faced stare even her teammates often can't penetrate. It sure worked for her again. - AP