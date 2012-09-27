Taking exception to neighbors' lawn sign

DEAR AMY: I love all my neighbors and have been on great terms for many years with an older couple who live down the street. In all the years I've known them, we've never discussed politics. Maybe that was a good thing, because in the past few weeks a sign appeared in their yard for a candidate I cannot stand. Without going into specifics, if this candidate should happen to win, I would seriously think about moving to another country. I'm gay, and my neighbors know it, and the man they are supporting is only too happy to see me and my life sold down the river if he thinks it'll get him one more vote. Prejudice against gay people is a plank in his political platform. I tell myself that my neighbors are the same people I've liked for many years, but I feel differently now. Should I talk to them about it and try to explain what this man's election would mean for people like me, or should I ignore it and try to forget it? I know past slights, real and imagined, fade with time, but I hate feeling this way.Confused NeighborDEAR CONFUSED: Your neighbors have posted a yard sign advertising their support for a candidate, inviting a conversation with people who see it. The question is whether you are up to having this conversation with them.

Your neighbors may not be aware of this candidate's stand on gay issues. They may be aware of it but might not vote on social issues. Or they may agree with this candidate's views.

If you choose to speak to them, approach them with an open attitude, tolerance and a determination to listen. This is an attitude you would want from anyone questioning your own political views.

Sophisticated people living in a country devoted to free speech should be able to tolerate different -- or even offensive -- perspectives without wanting to leave the country, but you don't seem able to see things this way. This is something for you to work on.