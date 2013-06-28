Teen's plan for birth control rankles Mom

DEAR READERS: I'm marking my 10-year anniversary of writing the "Ask Amy" column by rerunning some of my favorite Q-and-A's from a decade of advice.

DEAR AMY: I am an 18-year-old girl headed off to college and, as a precaution, wanted to start using birth control. Although I have never had sex, and the last boyfriend I had was two years ago, I think it would be good to start using it. However, my mother thinks that if I use birth control it's an open invitation for me to have sex with whomever I want whenever I want. Her exact words were: "What's going to stop you from having sex the first night you get there?" The fact that she even thinks this hurts my feelings. The only reason I want to start using birth control is because I want to remain safe during the next four years. She thinks that if I start using it, I will just get my heart broken by boys and get a reputation. What should I do?A Touchy SubjectDEAR TOUCHY: You and your mother have probably heard the statistic that half of all teens are having sex. That statistic also goes like this: Half of all teens are not having sex. Using birth control is not the guy magnet your mother might imagine. I've never heard that birth control brings on sudden bouts of promiscuity to levelheaded college girls.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood suggests that you visit a clinic or your doctor, get a thorough checkup and educate yourself about birth control but not necessarily go on it. Planned Parenthood wants to remind you to carry a condom; they are inexpensive, safe and (if properly used) effective. They also guard against STDs. (Of course, not having sex is also a great way to avoid unplanned pregnancies and STDs.) You are a grown young woman, headed off to college, and you should rightly start taking responsibility for your own body and actions. (2003)