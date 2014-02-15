Terry Harris scores 1,000th career point for Half Hollow Hills West
Terry Harris scored his 1,000 career point on a free throw with 7:18 left in the fourth quarter of No. 7 Half Hollow Hills West's 60-52 Class AA first-round victory over No. 10 Newfield on Friday night.
Harris, who has played on varsity since his sophomore year, finished with a game-high 22 points.
"He got off to a hot start, hitting two three-pointers to start off the game," coach Bill Mitaritonna said.
Mitaritonna said that Harris' preparation was a large reason for the milestone.
"It's a testament to how hard he works," he said. "He gets up at 5:30 a.m. and works out for an hour before school starts. He has definitely earned it."
Harris is fourth all-time in scoring at Half Hollow Hills West, Mitaritonna said.
Half Hollow Hills West will face No. 2 Deer Park on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the quarterfinals.