The 5 principles of garden design

There are five simple rules to keep in mind when planning a garden:

1 Repetition. Repeat foliage or flower color and texture throughout the space. Using just one each of several plants will create a jumble.

2 Balance. You can achieve balance two ways, but first you have to figure out what sort of garden you want. Do you like a formal look? Then you'll want things arranged symmetrically. Prefer things informal? Shoot for an asymmetrical arrangement. Either way, you need balance. Imagine a line running through the center of your garden. Now, fold it in half. Oh, and erase the garden and replace it with a mirror. If both sides are identical, that's a symmetrical arrangement. If they're a bit askew, like in my mirror, then you're an asymmetrical type. Planting in odd numbers, typically groups of threes or fives, looks best regardless of your style.

Using just one of a plant makes it a specimen. If you use two to flank a doorway, walkway or structure, then the arrangement is symmetrical, and you likely are a formal person. When grouping in threes, plants look best if arranged in the shape of an equilateral triangle. If you want to use four of the same plant, don't just line them up: Plant three on one side and one opposite. Or divide the space into quadrants and plant one in each quad. When you have five of the same plant, situate four on one side and another across from them. This creates balance, even though it's not symmetrical.

3 Contrast and harmony. Plant textures and colors should be varied enough to provide contrast but have enough similarities to blend well together.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4 Movement. Hopefully in No. 2, you figured out whether you were a formal or informal type. Use that new self-awareness to determine how you'll create movement in your garden. Soft, curved lines are used in informal gardens; straight, geometric lines are found in formal applications. Either way, your gardening style determines how people navigate the property and how much of the garden can be viewed upon entering.

5 Unity. Think about all the components of your property. There's a house, plants, maybe a deck or a patio, a walkway, some trees. If you're mindful of creating unity, all those individual parts will come together. Consider using plants with colors that coordinate with your house. And don't stop there: It's important to match style as well. A cottage garden would seem out of place in front of a fancy estate, while a formal garden might seem odd behind a bungalow.

In the end, though, you should use these principles to express your individuality. What to plant? Plant what you like. Just be sure it's suited to the climate, soil and sun exposure. After that, it's all you.