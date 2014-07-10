Showtime to film 'The Affair' at Lynbrook Westwood LIRR station

A new Showtime series is scheduled to film in Lynbrook on July 26 from 2 to 8 p.m.

The on-location shoot will be at the Lynbrook Westwood LIRR train station, at Whitehall and Webster streets.

The 10-episode series, “The Affair,” is set to air in October, officials said.

There will be 80 production crew members and two cast members present Wednesday.

Lynbrook Mayor William Hendrick said he and “the entire board of trustees are thrilled to welcome Showtime to Lynbrook USA and is looking forward to their great village being showcased.”

Lynbrook officials said there will be only limited restrictions at the site and that they expect a boost for business.

Correction: A previous version of this story gave the wrong date for this event.