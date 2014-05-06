They Made It: Girls lacrosse players of the week

Morgan Jaycox, St. John the Baptist: The senior scored four goals and set a career-high with nine assists in a win over Holy Trinity.

Erin Vaughan Ware, MacArthur: The freshman has had 25 points in the Generals' last three games, including 10 in Monday's 13-12 win over Lynbrook. Vaughan Ware had four goals and six assists and scored the winner with three seconds left off a feed from Jen Race.

Alison Johnson, Longwood: She set a single-game school record with 10 goals in a 20-15 win over Riverhead on Monday. Johnson has helped Longwood surge to a 9-4 record this season.

Sacred Heart defense: Audrey Mandaro, Kerianne Moran, Erin Pfail, Chrissy Corcoran and Cara Urbank have been excellent on defense, holding the Spartans' last five opponents to single digits. That includes seven goals to allowed to St. Anthony's and eight to St. John the Baptist.

Samantha Geiersbach, West Babylon: The sophomore had a career-high 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in Monday's win over Commack.

Nikki Ortega, Middle Country (pictured): Had four goals and four assists Smithtown West and four goals and five assists in a big win over Ward Melville.

Jamie Ortega, Middle Country: Had seven points against Smithtown West, six points against Ward Melville and went for four goals and four assists in a win over Half Hollow Hills.

Kristen Adams, Garden City: The defender was excellent in coverage and helped contain St. Anthony’s stars Izzy Mangan and Kasey Behr on Saturday. The Trojans had a 12-3 lead early in the second half. Adams also scored an unassisted goal, after scooping a ground ball.

Elizabeth "Bizzer" Gahagan, Portledge: She has scored 26 goals in the last three games, including a career-high 11 in Portledge's 23-13 win over Sacred Heart (NYC). She and her sister Allaire each had nine points in a win over Dalton on Monday.

Madison Ostrick, Patchogue-Medford: She had eight goals and an assist, and scored the winner with 49 seconds left as the Raiders came from behind to beat Longwood, 18-17, on Friday.

Emma Schait, Seaford: She scored six of her nine goals in the second half as Seaford rallied from down 8-5 at halftime to beat Hicksville, 17-10. She also had six goals against Oyster Bay and four assists versus Friends Academy.

Katie Trombetta, Sachem East: She has scored 17 goals in the Flaming Arrows' last three games, including the deciding goal in overtime in a win over East Islip.

Kim Presuto, Syosset: She made 14 saves in a big 9-8 win over Oceanside, including a stop on a point-blank shot with a few seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Taryn Ohlmiller, Islip: She had 24 points in the Buccaneers last three games. On Saturday, she had eight goals and four assists and scored the winner with six seconds left in regulation as Islip edged Rocky Point, 16-15.

Natalie Ledwitz, Port Washington: She had seven goals -- again -- and three assists in a big conference win over Hicksville.

Natalia Lynch, Smithtown West: She had five goals and an assist against Half Hollow Hills and scored four goals, including the winner in a key 10-9 victory over Sachem East.

Samantha Lynch, Huntington: She had eight goals and an assist in the Blue Devils' 15-12 win over Rocky Point. Had eight goals and an assist against Mattituck/Greenport/Southold.