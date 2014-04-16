They Made It: Girls lacrosse players of the week

And we’re back with this week’s batch of players of the week. As always, if you’ve got suggestions or nominees, you can reach me via email or at @StephenHaynes4, and the same for Sal Cacciatore (@SCacc8). You can even nominate yourself. We wouldn't air that out. Promise.

If you haven’t already scrolled by this to read the names below, here’s a factoid: Six of the 10 players of the week were among Newsday’s Long Island top 100 lacrosse players. If you haven’t seen that list yet – why haven’t you? – check that out on the website. G’head and discuss, congratulate your friends, feel some type of way about your rivals making it, and/or criticize us.

And now, to the POTW…

Kaitlyn Montalbano, St. John the Baptist: She had three goals, four assists, nine draw controls and five caused turnovers in a big win over Kellenberg last Wednesday. The senior followed that with a nine-goal game against Plainedge.

Olivia Kirk, Farmingdale: Made 39 saves in three games and was masterful in the Dalers' 13-7 win over Long Beach last Thursday. She made 11 saves in a win over Baldwinsville, marking the fourth straight game in which the senior has had double-digit stops.

Samantha Apuzzo, West Babylon: She had 23 points last week, including eight goals against West Islip, and scored the late tying goal in an eventual win over Smithtown East. On Monday, she had six goals against Bay Shore and, with the Eagles up a goal in the second overtime, she forced a turnover and got the groundball behind the cage with a minute left to help West Babylon run out the clock in a 12-11 win.

Kelsey Catalano, Ward Melville: Two six-goal games in a week? Not bad. Two six-goal games in which you score the winning goal? Better than not bad. Catalano scored six goals, including the winner in OT against Yorktown, on April 5. And she pulled a similar feat in Monday's 13-12 win over East Islip, scoring the tying and winning goals in overtime. One might say she laxes "aiiight."

Bridget Weill, Farmingdale (pictured): The junior had a career high nine goals in a 13-8 win over Baldwinsville in a rematch of the state Class A final. Something about The Bird and those upstate teams. She had what was at the time a career-high four goals in last year's state semifinal against Penfield.

Olivia Russell, Sayville: She scored 12 goals in two games last week, including eight with an assist in the Golden Flashes' 18-12 win over East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson. According to sources, Russell was inspired by her siblings.

Katie Dulligan, St. Mary’s: She scored seven goals in a win over Mary Louis Academy. She followed that with four goals in an 11-10 overtime win against Our Lady of Mercy “B.” Dulligan had the tying goal with 30 seconds left in regulation.

Elissa Frein, Carle Place: She had six goals and three assists in the Frogs' 14-13 overtime victory against MacArthur. She also tied it with 34 seconds left in regulation. (Props to MacArthur's Erin Vaughan Ware, as well. She had five goals and three assists in the game. The freshman continues to show promise.)

Lindsey Ronbeck, Manhasset: The junior scored a career-high seven goals in Saturday's 14-12 win over Good Counsel (Md.), the 19th-ranked team in the country.

Alexa Smith, Westhampton: The senior scored a career-high nine goals in a 20-15 win over Bellport, and followed that performance with six goals against Sayville last Wednesday.

Kim Buell, Mepham: She had 17 saves, against four goals, leading Mepham over Sewanhaka in her first varsity start last Wednesday.

Also: We’d like to send our regards to Kyra Harney and Lizzy Volavka of Bay Shore, both of whom were injured and had to be helped off the field in Monday’s game against West Babylon. Harney’s appeared to be a right knee injury – and we’ve seen way too many of those already this season – and the All-Long Islander will have an MRI on Wednesday. Volavka went down with what looked like an injury to her lower left leg. Our best wishes to both.