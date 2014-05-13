They Made It: Girls lacrosse players of the week

Meghan LaBelle, Sayville: In a heartwarming scene, LaBelle, a teenager with Down syndrome, was substituted into Sayville's game against Farmingdale with 34 seconds left and scored a goal. The game was the nightcap of a doubleheader at Farmingdale as part of an event to raise money and awareness for Down syndrome. Both teams and LaBelle's family agreed to have her play and allow her to score, and Meghan did her part, tossing in an overhand shot from 3 yards and living out her dream to play lacrosse with her best friend, Julianne Johnston. LaBelle also gets props for being a good interview: candid, confident and sassy.

Sayville and Farmingdale were extremely classy and both programs deserve a lot of credit for this.

As well, condolences go out to Farmingdale. Just hours after this event, there was a tragic car accident that took the lives of five youngsters. And, again, the community has rallied to support each other. RIP to the kids who passed and our thoughts and best wishes to everyone affected.

Hannah Woodward, Holy Trinity: She had nine goals and an assist and in a win over Baldwin and, in a 21-20 win over Seaford, Woodward had three goals and six assists and scored the winner with 47 seconds left. She also had three goals in a loss to Sacred Heart.

Jill Rall, Bayport-Blue Point: She has made 27 saves in the last three games, including 13 in a 10-7 win over Shoreham-Wading River last Monday. The Phantoms have held their last six opponents to seven or fewer goals and are 11-3 on the season.

Samantha Capobianco, North Shore: She made nine saves in a 10-7 win over Plainedge and had 10 in a 7-6 win over Long Beach to close out the regular season. The Vikings beat Roslyn, 17-3, on Monday and will face South Side in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Kyra Harney, Bay Shore: In her first game back after missing three weeks with a ruptured bursa sac in her knee, Harney had five goals and three assists in a 14-4 win over East Islip. She followed that with five goals and four assists against Half Hollow Hills on Monday.

Jacklyn D'Alleva, Manhasset: She was a key factor in anchoring a defense that stymied St. Anthony's in last Friday's 12-6 win, and the Indians continued to roll, holding Great Neck South to two goals in their first-round playoff game on Monday.

Samantha Lynch, Huntington: She had four goals and two assists in a 14-7 statement win over Sayville, then exploded for nine goals in a 13-10 victory over Westhampton.

Nicole Sinacori, Long Island Lutheran: She had seven goals and five assists in a win over Portledge, then six goals and two assists against Staten Island Academy, and four goals and three assists in limited action against Marymount.

Danielle Sinacori, Long Island Lutheran: Like her twin sister, she also had seven goals against Portledge and six in a win over Staten Island Academy.

Olivia Batista, Massapequa: She matched her season high with five goals and an assist against a strong Cold Spring Harbor defense to finish the regular season. The Chiefs, seeded second in Nassau Class A, will face Syosset or Hicksville in the semifinals next Tuesday.

Julia Michaels, Mt. Sinai: She made 14 saves in a 12-9 win over Shoreham-Wading River, seven stops in a 19-6 win over Islip, and five saves in the Mustangs' 11-5 win over CBA-Syracuse.

Kasey Mitchell, Mt. Sinai: Had four goals and three assists in a win over Islip, then went for two goals, three assists and eight draw controls in a win over CBA-Syracuse, the defending state Class B champion.

Lindsey Ehrhardt, Kellenberg: She had 19 points in the last three games, including three goals and four assists in a win over St. John the Baptist. With the late-season surge, the Firebirds secured the second seed entering the CHSAA Class AA playoffs.

Keri McCarthy, Hauppauge: She had five goals and an assist in a 12-11 loss to West Islip (the game went to triple-OT and the Eagles gave undefeated West Islip its biggest challenge of the season) and McCarthy followed that with seven goals in a 15-13 win over Longwood.

Brianna DeMilia, Division: She made 18 saves in a 9-8 win over Clarke to help Division secure a playoff spot, and also was solid with 11 saves in the Blue Dragons' first-round loss to South Side on Monday.

Victoria Lomangino, Hicksville: She made 12 saves in a 14-6 win over Jericho to end the regular season, then had eight stops in the Comets' 10-8 win over East Meadow on Monday in a Nassau Class A play-in game.

** Shout-out to Manhasset's Natalie Stefan. The All-American midfielder is out for the season with a torn ACL, but she took the field and started for the Indians in their playoff game against Great Neck South. Stefan didn't do anything to compromise her recovery and was only in the game briefly, but that was a cool gesture and teammates were glad to see a No. 19 on the field