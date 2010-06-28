THIS DAY IN NY SPORTS HISTORY

Friday, June 26, 1987

Yanks beat Red Sox, 12-11, in 10 innings

Wayne Tolleson hit a walk-off single, scoring Mike Pagliarulo in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Yankees overcame a 9-0 deficit for a 12-11 win over Boston. Dave Winfield hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs in an 11-run third inning. Tolleson and Gary Ward each had two RBIs. Red Sox starter Roger Clemens allowed eight runs and nine hits over 21/3 innings. Yankees starter Tommy John up eight runs and six hits over 11/3 innings.