This day in NY sports history

Saturday, Feb. 28, 1970

St. Peter's and Manhattan light it up

St. Peter's and Manhattan College put on an offensive show, totaling 249 points as the Peacocks win, 137-112, at Cardinal Spellman High School in The Bronx. It was one of three home games the Jaspers played at Spellman that season. The teams combined to average 6.2 points per minute. Tom Schwester scored 53 points to set a St. Peter's record. That record would be broken a year later by Rich Rinaldi, who scored 54 against St. Francis (N.Y.).