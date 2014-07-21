Three Long Island fencers win national championships

Three fencers from Long Island won gold medals at the USFA National Championships in Columbus, Ohio that concluded earlier this month.

Ward Melville students Danny Solomon and Carly Weber-Levine and Centereach graduate Stuart Holmes all won national championships in their respective competitions at the tournament, which ran from June 22 to July 3.

Over 9,000 fencers competed, making it the largest fencing tournament ever, according to Ward Melville coach Jeff Salmon, who also runs Mission Fencing Center in Rocky Point with his wife Jennifer.

“It was the most successful Mission summer nationals ever,” Salmon said.

Holmes, who graduated from Centereach in 2009 and fenced collegiately for Sacred Heart, took first in Division I-A men’s foil. With the win, Holmes renewed his national “A” rating from the USFA. Like Solomon and Weber-Levine, Holmes fences at Mission. His brother Stuart, a fellow Centereach graduate and an incoming senior at Sacred Heart, finished in fifth.

Solomon, an incoming freshman, took gold in Division I-A men’s sabre, becoming the only sabre fencer in the country in the 14-and-under age group with an “A” rating. Solomon also moved to 16th in the youth-14 and 24th in the under-16 national sabre rankings.

Weber-Levine won in Division I-A women’s sabre, also earning an “A” rating in the process. The incoming senior also moved to 46th nationally among under-20 foil fencers.

Her teammate at both Ward Melville and Mission, Ilana Solomon (Danny’s sister) finished sixth in Division I-A sabre and won bronze in Division II sabre.

Weber-Levine and Solomon teamed with former Ward Melville teammate and current Ohio State fencer Alexa Antipas to win silver in team sabre. The Holmes brothers combined with Ward Melville senior Mike Antipas and Half Hollow Hills senior Charlie Wells to win silver in team foil.

Commack’s Chantel Yang, an incoming senior and two-time Suffolk County champion, earned an “A” rating with a sixth-place finish in Division I-A epee.

Other Long Island-based fencers with notable finishes include: Mike Antipas (eighth in D-I foil), Wells (15th in D-I foil), Whitman’s Thomas Ferrante (10th in D-III epee), Half Hollow Hills’ Sarah Im (seventh in D-III epee), Commack’s Brian Huang (sixth in D-III sabre), and Lynbrook’s Sam Moelis (bronze in U-19 foil, fifth in U-16 foil).