Super Bowl LII: Tom Brady’s injured right thumb still not 100 percent

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Tuesday that his injured right thumb still isn’t where it needs to be.

Brady suffered a cut requiring 12 stitches during a Jan. 17 practice for the AFC Championship Game. He wore black tape over the stitches during the game.

With the stitches removed, Brady is wearing a black glove, which he said is helping with his recovery.

“It’s gotten better, it’s not quite where I want to be,” he said. “Just trying to protect it the best way I can. It’s obviously a very important part of my body for a quarterback. So I just want it to be as healthy as possible for the game on Sunday.”

Brady wore two black gloves at Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night news conferences. But on Tuesday he wore a glove on only his right hand.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Under Armour made the special glove, which you can’t buy on its website.

“Under Armour just made it for me,” said Brady, who endorses the company’s Athlete Recovery Sleepwear product line. “It’s a great glove, it’s got a lot of recovery in it, and that’s what I need at this time.”