Top high school performances

Athletes of the week

DANIEL AGUILO I Elmont I baseball

He tossed a no-hitter and struck out 21 batters (tying the state record for a seven-inning game) and didn't allow a ball to be put in play as Elmont defeated Hempstead, 12-0, in a Countywide Conference game.

COURTNEY CHMIL I OLM I lacrosse

She scored seven goals, including the winner, in a 13-12 comeback win against Frederick (Md.) St. John's Prep.

HALLE MAJORANA I Manhasset I lacrosse

She had five goals and six assists in Manhasset's 19-9 win over Darien (Conn.).

JESSICA HASSETT I Rocky Point I lacrosse

She scored six goals, including the first four, in an 11-8 win against Shoreham-Wading River.

MAT ANNUNZIATA I ESM I baseball

Freshman third baseman hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in two wins over Kings Park.

MICHAEL HEWSON I Sayville I baseball

Senior catcher had seven hits in nine at-bats, including five home runs and nine RBIs in a three-game sweep over Westhampton.

JUSTIN ARONOFF I Roslyn I baseball

He had six hits in eight at-bats with a homer and 10 RBIs in two wins over Jericho. He had five RBIs in an 11-run seventh inning.

CONOR BRADDISH I West Islip I lacrosse

The senior had three goals and an assist in an 8-7 victory over previously unbeaten Chaminade and followed that with two more hat tricks in wins over Smithtown East and Half Hollow Hills West.

BRETT DADIEGO I Baldwin I lacrosse

The junior made a career-high 27 saves in a 9-7 win over South Side. It was the fourth straight game he's held an opponent to seven goals or fewer.