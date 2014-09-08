Town Focus: A week in the Massapequas

What do Jerry Seinfeld, Alec Baldwin and Joey Buttafuoco have in common?

They've all called the Massapequas home.

Newsday community journalist Tara Conry is spending five days this week exploring the village of Massapequa Park and the unincorporated areas of the Massapequas for our "Town Focus" series.

She'll be speaking with local officials, residents and business owners, sharing their stories, and learning about the history of these communities. She will also be visiting some of the area's unique attractions -- from the scenic Massapequa Preserve to the insanely popular All American Hamburger Drive-in.

Along the way she'll be posting Twitter and Instagram updates. Follow her at @TaraKConry.

And if you have story ideas or suggestions of places she should visit, email Tara.Conry@newsday.com.