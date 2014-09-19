Trio wanted for stealing sunglasses at Macy's in Bay Shore
Three people are wanted for grand larceny in connection with the theft of sunglasses last Sunday in Bay Shore, according to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department.
Two men and a woman entered the Macy’s at Westfield South Shore Mall, placed several pairs of sunglasses in a shopping bag and left the store around 3 p.m., police said.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Callers do not have to reveal their identities.