Jan. 5—Two people were struck by gunfire on Kensington Avenue Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 10:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Kensington, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

Injuries to one of the victims appear to be serious, according to the spokesman.

