Two workdays that weren't par for the course

My hole-in-one was not achieved on a lush green golf course, but was played on artificial grass over an asphalt pavement.

It was in the 1970s and I was employed as a civil engineer for the Town of Hempstead. Once a year, an "Industrial Fair" was sponsored by various sellers of construction equipment. The fair was set up in our parking field and we were given a buffet lunch.

To attract interest in their equipment, they would organize a "Hole-in-One" game. The game consisted of a large horizontal disc which slowly rotated and had a small opening on its periphery. The object was to putt the golf ball into the small opening as the disc revolved.

Most of my colleagues were avid golfers and were anxious to sink their hole-in-one. One by one they lined up and putted, and one by one they all missed. Since I was not a golfer, I was reluctant to participate.

Of course, you know what happened: As everyone watched, I stepped up and putted that ball into the revolving hole. There was momentary silence, then I heard someone say, "What luck!" And someone else: "Wouldn't you know it!"

The prize for this achievement was a ceramic mug with the sponsor's name on it. I proudly displayed it on a shelf in my office.

Shortly after the fair, the following event occurred: One of our secretaries, who was handicapped, was assigned a parking space right next to our building. She drove a vintage Cadillac. What I remember about her car, was that it was large.

One morning as she maneuvered her vehicle into her parking space, she mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the wall of our building. I had just entered the lobby and was walking to my office when I heard a very loud noise and the lobby was filled with smoke and dust. The wall of the building she hit was shared by our bathroom, which was occupied at the time. I saw the occupant shoot out of the bathroom trying to pull his pants up while running and clutching a copy of Newsday in his other hand. He was having his usual morning "sit-down." Luckily, our secretary did not have a scratch. Eventually, the wall was repaired and so was the Cadillac. And things got back to normal on 1580 Merrick Rd.

Walter Schoendorf,Merrick